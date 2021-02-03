Rainsville sanitation rates to increase

The Rainsville City Council on Monday approved to increase sanitation rates effective Apr. 1, 2021.
Councilman Ricky Byrum said Rainsville’s sanitation rates hadn't changed in 16 years. However, considering the increased cost of garbage cans, dumpsters and fuel, the council has discussed aligning their rates with the county's $18 rate.
“We’ve been working on the sanitation rates and they have to be raised. They haven’t been raised since Sept. 6, 2005,” he said. “It will still be the cheapest service that you’ll have in your household, but we gotta make some changes in that because, like I said, we haven’t done that in 16 years.”
When considering the increase, Byrum said they took into account dumping fees, 4-yard dumpsters versus an 8-yard dumpster and the amounts each can holds.
Echoing Byrum, Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said they have looked into the matter for a while and have accounted for labor cost and truck costs, which they’ve had to increase to continue offering services in-house.
Byrum said considering all those factors, their sanitation rates are “bad cheap.”
The council unanimously approved Resolution 02-01-2021(B) regarding adjusting sanitation rates to comply with the rest of the county.
The following is a list of new sanitation rates applicable to the City of Rainsville effective April 1, 2020:
• One can - $18 for residential and business
• Two cans - $28, each additional can is $10
• Senior and disability one can - $12, each additional can is $10
• Public housing one can - $12 per can
The dumpster rates are as follows:
• 4 yard emptied weekly is $75
• 4 yard emptied two times a month inside Rainsville City limits is $40
• 4 yard emptied two times a month outside of Rainsville City limits is $50
• 8 yard emptied weekly $150
• 10 yard emptied weekly $190
Roll-offs rates are as follows:
• One 20-yard - rent $125, dump fee $175 and Landfill charges 15%
• Two 30-yard - rent $125, dump fee $225 and Landfill charges 15%
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Freeman announced baseball and softball sign-ups had taken place the last two weekends, with a total of 230 participants registering at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex. They are currently still accepting T-ball sign-ups.
Councilman Bejan Taheri announced stats for January from the Rainsville Fire and Rescue Squad provided by Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright.
Total incidents in January: 56
Fire incidents: 17
Emergency Management Agency incidents: 39
Taheri said most of the incidents occurred on the weekend, with 16 incidents on a Friday, eight on a Saturday and 11 on a Sunday.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright announced the fire department had received its new air packs purchased through a $122,950 grant with a 10% match from the city utilizing their equipment funds.
According to nwcg.gov, portable air, not oxygen, tanks allow firefighters to breathe while in toxic smoke conditions. They are usually rated for 30 minutes of service and primarily used on fires involving structures or hazardous materials.
The council also:
• approved to bid out the replacement of drainage structures on Willingham Street, Wade Street and Nappier Street, Project No. CRP-DRAIN-2021-01. Bid sheets are available at Rainsville City Hall and
• approved the placement of two headwalls on Marshall Road at $2400.00 from Boozer Construction.
• approved the promotion of Brad Willingham from Interim Director to Director of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• approved Josh Wilson's promotion to Lieutenant-Detective of the Rainsville Police Department at the rate of $16.66.
• approved Adam Facteau's promotion to a Grade II Operator in the Wastewater Treatment Plant at the rate of $18.00. Facteau has completed his Grade II Operator qualifications.
• approved a two-year contract of Luke Yarbrough, K-9, with the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved the order of dumpster lids from GoToParts at $939.24.
• approved to authorize Mayor Lingerfelt to sign a sanitation agreement with the Town of Fyffe.
• approved remodeling of the Revenue Office and Mayor’s office in City Hall at $10,520.00 from Jimmy Traylor Construction.
• approved the remodeling of the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center floor at $9,740.00 from Monarch Carpet.
• approved the remodeling of the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center ceiling at $13,380.00 from Jimmy Traylor Construction.
• approved to extend Rainsville Technology, Inc’s tax abatement for another six months for a total of 18 months.
• approved Resolution 02-01-2021(A) for the surplus of AT&T cell phones previously used by the council.
An executive session was held to discuss pending litigation. No action was taken.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
