Fort Payne’s FPTV live streaming sports this fall

FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne High School sports fans won’t have to come to travel to watch live games this fall.
With COVID-19 restrictions to navigate, FPTV, the school’s broadcasting and multimedia production platform, will attempt to livestream all football games on a variety of apps. Steve Black, Fort Payne’s communications and TV instructor said volleyball matches may be livestreamed as well.
“If older fans do not feel comfortable attending games, we want them to be able to see our sporting events live,” Fort Payne Principal Brian Jett said. “So we’ll have an option available for them to download an app and be able to watch.”
FPTV is active on Roku by searching “FPTV” and downloading the app. FPTV also has a video podcast available on iTunes. Black said FPTV is nearing its availability on Amazon Firestick, Android TV and Apple TV services. Information on app availability can be found at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Page/1823.
Black said FPTV’s live streaming will continue into the winter sports season.
“In the winter we will also stream basketball,” he said. “Our goal is to stream as many events as possible to ensure that fans and parents are able to watch.
“...This is the future of broadcasting video and I can already see our audience growing exponentially. This also opens an unlimited audience for my students to show off their talents and abilities.”
Fort Payne will also provide a digital-only ticketing solution for all home athletic events this school year. In an effort to limit person-to-person contact and shorten waiting times, tickets can be purchased prior to an event through the GoFan website and app or on site via credit card. All major credit cards are accepted, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and Apple Pay.
Digital tickets are sent to a preferred email address after purchase or can be accessed through the GoFan mobile app. Tickets will be redeemed directly from a phone upon entry into an event.
Black said FPTV is offering sponsorships to local businesses. He said the money will be spent purchasing shirts for its crews, food for events and membership dues for state and local competitions. Those interested in sponsoring FPTV can contact Black at 256-845-0535.
