2019 Boom Days event schedule released

The following is a list of scheduled events at this year's Boom Days heritage festival:
Friday, Sept. 20
• City of Fort Payne ALFA Main Stage
6 p.m. Jacob Stiefel
8 p.m. Adam Hood
Saturday, Sept. 21
• City of Fort Payne ALFA Main Stage
12:00 p.m. Jess Goggans Band
3:00 p.m. Still KickiN
5:30 p.m. Me & The Girls
6:00 p.m. Wildwood
8:00 p.m. Diamond Rio
DC Gas Stage – Coal & Iron
10:15 a.m. Judy-Nicole Kirby
11:15 a.m. Matty Croxton
1:15 p.m. Brant Noojin & Lee Burt
2:15 p.m. Ryan Keef
4:15 p.m. Dusty Smith
• DeKalb Regional Medical Center Stage – Fort Payne City Park
10:30 a.m. The Vegetaters
1:30 p.m. Will Dooley & The Tatum Brothers
4:30 p.m. Eric McKinney & Bent Creek
• DeKalb Theatre
11:00 p.m. Joe Underwood Gospel Singing presented by First Fidelity Bank
• Fort Payne Water Stage – The Courtyard
1:00 p.m. Michael Cooley
2:00 p.m. Stuart Douglas
3:00 p.m. Marc Womack & Robby Jordan
4:00 p.m. The Locals
5:00 p.m. David Lusk & James Roberts
6:00 p.m. Adam Fields
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.