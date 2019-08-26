2019 Boom Days event schedule released
Buy Now

Pictured is Matty Croxton, who performs at the DC Gas Stage on Sept. 21 at the Boom Days Heritage Festival.

 Contributed photos

The following is a list of scheduled events at this year's Boom Days heritage festival:

Friday, Sept. 20

• City of Fort Payne ALFA Main Stage

6 p.m. Jacob Stiefel

8 p.m. Adam Hood

Saturday, Sept. 21

• City of Fort Payne ALFA Main Stage

12:00 p.m. Jess Goggans Band

3:00 p.m. Still KickiN

5:30 p.m. Me & The Girls

6:00 p.m. Wildwood

8:00 p.m. Diamond Rio

DC Gas Stage – Coal & Iron

10:15 a.m. Judy-Nicole Kirby

11:15 a.m. Matty Croxton

1:15 p.m. Brant Noojin & Lee Burt

2:15 p.m. Ryan Keef

4:15 p.m. Dusty Smith

• DeKalb Regional Medical Center Stage – Fort Payne City Park

10:30 a.m. The Vegetaters

1:30 p.m. Will Dooley & The Tatum Brothers

4:30 p.m. Eric McKinney & Bent Creek

• DeKalb Theatre

11:00 p.m. Joe Underwood Gospel Singing presented by First Fidelity Bank

• Fort Payne Water Stage – The Courtyard

1:00 p.m. Michael Cooley

2:00 p.m. Stuart Douglas

3:00 p.m. Marc Womack & Robby Jordan

4:00 p.m. The Locals

5:00 p.m. David Lusk & James Roberts

6:00 p.m. Adam Fields

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.