6th Annual Veteran's Day Parade comes to downtown Fort Payne

This year’s 6th Annual Fort Payne’s Veterans Day Parade is set for Nov. 12.
The Marine Corps League is working with the City of Fort Payne to organize the patriotic procession to honor all area veterans.
Commandant of the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404, Charles Martin, said all entries must register at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce office, and there is no entry fee. However, donations are encouraged, with proceeds benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.
He said the parade lineup will commence at 4 p.m. at the V.F.W. Fairgrounds and the parade will start at 5 p.m.
According to organizers, the Fort Payne Veterans Day Parade has drawn participants from, not just DeKalb, but also surrounding counties, “as a show of support to those who served in any branch of the military.”
“The parade is made up of more than just veterans,” Martin said.
He said he hopes everyone, from “all walks of life, will come out and show their support and appreciation for our veterans.”
“We would like for this to be the largest parade we’ve had to this point,” Martin said.
The parade entry forms are available at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce office, and the deadline is Nov. 8.
All donation checks should be made out to ‘Toys for Tots’ and are tax-deductible.
Martin encourages participants from churches, businesses, car clubs, tractor clubs, motorcycle clubs, non-profits, high school bands and veterans to take part.
He said participants could use a van or truck with the church or organization name on the side and patriotic colors.
“And if they can get their veterans to ride, we want everybody that can to participate,” Martin said.
He also encourages law enforcement, fire departments, first responders and all patriotic citizens to participate.
According to Martin, Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser first asked Detachment 1404 to help organize the inaugural parade in 2014.
“This was his vision, and we agreed with him,” said Martin.
In the fall of 2014, the Fort Payne City Council adopted a resolution to sponsor the inaugural parade and in April of 2015, honored Detachment 1404 with a proclamation of mayoral appreciation for the Marines.
The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Office is located at 300 Gault Avenue North. For additional information, call Charles Martin at 334-545-6892 or chamber manager Anita Hairel at 256-845-2741.
