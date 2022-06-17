Laney Travis won first place in Teddy Gentry's Singing with the Stars talent contest Thursday night at the Bevill Lyceum on the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College.
Travis performed the song "Blue". In second place was Fort Payne student Madison Chatman performing "Black Velvet" and in third place was Karlie Mann of Ider High singing "Easy."
Also participating were Anna Beth McSpadden from Sylvania, Paxton Price from Valley Head, Sophia Wills from Collinsville, Charlee Rosener from Geraldine, Georgie Cole from Ruhama, and Fort Payne students Molly Mauney and Branson Jones.
The contestants got congratulations directly from Gentry and his Alabama bandmate Randy Owen. The event raised money for the DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center.
Fan Appreciation Days events continued Friday night with the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, also at NACC.
Tonight (Saturday) at 7 p.m., Alabama will hold a concert exclusively for Fan Club members to benefit the Alabama Band Museum, a major tourist attraction locally. On Sunday, weather permitting, Owen will host his 10 am.
Fandemonium on the Farm event with a $20 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recommended.
