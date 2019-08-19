Carter’s Beverages continues wine tasting event

Lebron and Laurie Carter, owners of Carter’s Beverages in Fort Payne, will be hosting this year’s wine tasting event at the 2019 Boom Days Heritage Festival.
Laurie said this is their first year hosting the wine tasting event at Boom Days.
“We are very excited about it, and we’ve got some good wine,” she said.
This year’s wine tasting will take place on Sept. 21 at the Coal & Iron Building located at 500 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne.
The event will last two and a half hours, as regulated by the state, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lebron and Laurie opened Carter’s Beverages in 2010 and have since expanded to include a location at the North and South end of Fort Payne.
Laurie said they would have around ten different wines available for tasting.
“Also, Roadside ‘Que is going to do appetizer for us,” she said.
Laurie said tickets are on sale for $10 at both Carter’s Beverage locations, Roadside ‘Que, at the Chamber of Commerce and Suite K Salon and Spa.
“We are really looking forward to it, and we’ve made a lot of plans,” she said.
Laurie said there will be a variety of wines available, including a piano player.
“If you like a red or white or a sweet [wine], we will have a lot of different ones,” she said.
Laurie said the wine at the tasting would be available at Carter’s Beverages LLC North and South.
Laurie said there is a courtyard in the back of the building that she and Lebron would like to utilize during the event, weather permitting.
Laurie said she and her husband are “very excited” and are looking forward to hosting the guests that come by for a tasting.
The couple has recently entertained the idea of possibility hosting some more wine tastings later on in the year at their location. But for now, Laurie said the Boom Days wine tasting event is “the big event” for them.
“We’re going to have some good food from Roadside ‘Que , I think it will be a nice [event],” she said.
Carter’s Beverages is located at 2308 Gault Ave N and 1710 Glenn Blvd. SW, Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.