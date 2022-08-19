Fort Payne resident to be featured in Times Square

Ryan Pierson of Fort Payne, will appear in Broadway’s bright lights on Saturday, Sept.17, 2022, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation in New York.
The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome, focusing on reminding the world of the milestones and contributions of people with Down syndrome.
“I am excited that I will be able to see my picture live on Facebook on the JumboTron in New York City,” said Ryan Pierson. “I am honored that my picture was chosen.”
Phillip and Penny Pierson, Ryan’s parents, said they are so proud of all of Ryan’s accomplishments and how hard he works.
“His picture featured in Times Square in New York City, is a way to raise awareness about Down syndrome and to celebrate the ones we love with Down syndrome,” said Penny Pierson.
The selected composite images that will appear in the video, streaming from the heart of Times Square, promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.
The one-hour video will showcase roughly 500 photographs of incredible individuals with Down syndrome, including children, teens and adults living in communities across the country
“The Buddy Walk has always been about more than walking,” stated Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of NDSS. “It is about the people we walk for, like my son Mason, and about coming together as a community. After two years when many events were canceled or held virtually, we are thrilled to launch a new PSA to spread the message of the Buddy Walk program and encourage local participation.”
Ryan is a 2014 Fort Payne High School graduate, is a seven-year employee at Fort Payne’s Lowe’s garden center, who also loves working with A Little Something Extra Ice Cream Truck.
In his spare time he enjoys going bowling with his friends, playing basketball, playing guitar, reading his Bible and attending church.
His photo was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.
Ryan is pictured wearing a blue vest, blue jeans, holding his bible while sitting on a red sofa.
The Times Square video presentation is set to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which is back in person this year.
According to www.ndss.org, the Buddy Walk was established in 1995 and is a one-mile walk with more than 300,000 people walking from coast to coast and around the world each year as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. The premier Down Syndrome awareness, advocacy and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world.
The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS programming includes the National Advocacy & Policy Center, which seeks to create systemic change through engaged advocacy; the National Buddy Walk Program, which honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world, and other programs that provide support, informational resources and community engagement opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and those who love the support for them.
Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS programs and resources.
For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.
