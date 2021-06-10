DeKalb County Revenue Commission to open Rainsville Annex twice a week

Following the announcement this week of the DeKalb County Revenue Commission temporarily closing the Rainsville Annex, the office will now be open twice a week to serve residents.
On Tuesday, DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks said the Rainsville office would close until Oct. 1, 2021 due to staffing and training needs; however, an update on Wednesday said the annex will now be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annex is a satellite location for both the DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner office (www.revenue-dekalbco-al.us) and the Probate Judge office. The office is located at 98 McCurdy Ave S, Rainsville and can be contacted at 256-638-9404.
Area residents may purchase their Alabama auto license plates and pay their property taxes at the annex in Rainsville. DeKalb Countians may also buy driver's, hunting, business and boat licenses at the branch office.
The main office is located at 206 Grand Ave SW Fort Payne AL 35967, online at www.revenue-dekalbco-al.us, or by phone at 256-845-8515.
