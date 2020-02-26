Harris runs for District 2 commissioner

Hello, my name is Terry Harris and I am running for DeKalb County Commissioner District 2. I have lived in DeKalb County all of my life. I grew up in the Tenbroeck community and my parents were Jimmie Hue and Robert J. Harris. My mother was an elementary school teacher for 23 years. She taught at Tenbroeck and Fyffe where she retired early from health issues. My father was self-employed used car dealer most of his life. I have lived in Geraldine for the past 30 years I have bee married to my wife, Teresa, for 39 years. We have two sons Keylon and Colton, daughter-in-law Caitlyn and one grandchild Caston.
I presently sit on the Geraldine Town Council where I’m fortunate work with a hard working mayor and four other councilmen that have the same goals that I do and that is to see that the town grows and prospers to build a better community for the young and In the past three years of doing so, the council has had great success in seeing that previous projects that were started have been finished, such as the first phase of the new sewer system which the town hopes will bring in new jobs and more revenue. We completely remodeled the senior center and installed all new lights around walking track. The council voted last year to resurface about a mile of the streets in the town which has been completed. The town also has hopes to purchase land joining the city park to build a new T Ball field starting summer of 2020.
I have been self-employed for 40 years. I graduated from Geraldine in 1977. In 1986 my brother Larry and I started Video 2 Go in Geraldine. About a year later my dad Robert Joe Harris and I opened our second location in Rainsville and before we were through, we also had locations in Fyffe, Fort Payne, Section and Scottsboro until ultimately, we sold the stores in 2000 to Movie Gallery. I presently own Harris Properties and rent commercial real estate in three cities in DeKalb County and I am the co-owner of ScrapDogs Recycling LLC, and Co-owner of TreeWorx Tree Service and Disaster Relief LLC, in Geraldine.
I feel by being self employed it will give me more time to go out and listen and look at the problems in the county when someone calls. I will do my best to come out to check on the problem myself before I send out a crew supervisor to see you.
I want to let you know, some people say when they take office they will hit the ground running, but I am not waiting until I am elected to go to work I am already working for you. While out campaigning and meeting people I am taking making notes of problem areas now. When I take office I will already have some problem areas recognized and in my list of notes.
I would like to take this time to thank everyone for their encouragement and support. Please remember when you vote March 3rd for DeKalb County Commissioner District #2 Vote Terry Harris. If anyone needs me to come out to look at a problem or just wants to meet me before March the 3rd please don’t hesitate to text or call me anything 256-572-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.