College students must test for COVID before returning

COVID-19 testing is mandatory for each and every student entering or returning to college campuses in Alabama. No student will be allowed to enter a campus without a completed test – before moving in to housing and before classes -- so it is important that they check their email now for a message from testing@staysafetogether.org with additional details and instructions on how to schedule a test within 14 days of arriving on campus.
Officials expect to test more than 200,000 college students over the next three-and-a-half week period and spent the last six weeks developing a complete platform to test up to 10,000-15,000 students per day, according to Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
University of Alabama at Birmingham President Ray L. Watts said in a Monday Zoom conference call that the testing will give officials vital information on how the virus is behaving, especially among those who have it but are asymptomatic.
“Success depends on students, parents and faculty doing their part,” Watts said. “We are adding the most comprehensive, advanced system in the country, but if they do not do their part, it will have been for nothing. We have considered all aspects of returning to campus and know this process works if attended to diligently. Our confidence in how well it will work relies on human behavior, so parents, encourage your kids to take responsibility.”
Tests through the state GuideSafe program will be offered at no cost to students through the federal CARES Act funding.
It requires swabbing just inside the student’s nostril – not the more invasive process that causes significant discomfort.
Pilot testing began Tuesday in 14 locations throughout Alabama. The closest testing location to DeKalb County will be at the Student Health Center on the campus of Jacksonville State University. The other locations are in Auburn, Birmingham, East Huntsville, Florence, Hoover, Huntsville, Livingston, Marion, Mobile, Montgomery, Talladega, Troy and Tuscaloosa.
Onsite testing involves a simple nasal swab just inside the nose that students will administer themselves. Test results will be provided to the student — as well as his/her campus and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) —within 48 hours. If a test is positive, a student will be contacted by phone within 24 hours and given next steps.
Watts said it isn’t the sort of test that students can randomly show up for and expect to have done without first making an appointment, so they will need to follow through. Students should visit for the test at least three days before returning to campus so they can have results in hand when they arrive.
Alternately, a self-administered at-home test kit is available for out-of-state students and early arrivals. It requires sending the sample back in prepaid packaging. Students can also get their doctor to test and send results to the college as directed, but they do so at their own expense.
Anyone who tests positive, even with no symptoms, must follow the isolation and quarantine protocols of the state or location and must receive clearance from a health care provider before returning.
Officials said they will be able to test more rapidly by combining pooled samples from multiple students. If the pooled sample tests negative, all the students in the pool are negative. If the pooled sample tests positive, the lab can then test the individual samples to find which students in the pool are positive. This saves time and material if there aren’t many positive tests.
GuideSafe also includes:
• HealthCheck, a smartphone tool that allows individuals nationwide to report health status, symptoms and exposure
• Exposure Notification App that allows for anonymous self-reporting and automates alerts to individuals with previous proximity or close contact with a later positive COVID-19 person and
• Event Passport, a tool for assessing risk factors before attending meetings, conferences and events of more than 10 people based on event attendees having completed the HealthCheck tool.
Learn more about student entry testing protocols are specific Alabama institutions at https://www.guidesafe.org/testing/.
