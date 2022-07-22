The local bear population has grown from 34 of the wild animals in 2015 to more than 73 today, according to Auburn researcher Hannah Leeper and National Park Service Resource Management Specialist Mary Shew.
Leeper encouraged anyone seeing a bear to notify the Alabama Department of Conservation and share it with her as well.
“A lot of the bears already have tags and collars so they are fairly easy to monitor,” Leeper said. Her research hopes to answer what to expect in the next decade.
“The bear population is growing both in terms of geography and numerically,” she said.
She explained that the animals are captured and immobilized with the cubs getting tagged and hair samples taken to accurately track their origins. Bears who become too dangerous near a populated area may have to be euthanized, but they avoid that.
She encouraged the public to not leave trash cans sitting by the roadside overnight and secure them in a garage because bears can smell rotting food.
“Any sort of food reward is what will keep bears returning for more,” she said. “I encourage everyone to be proactive rather than reactive. Remove a potential problem before it becomes a problem.”
The majority of the bears are concentrated in the large, forested areas around Little River Canyon, but there are signs they are venturing out of the forests and closer to homes and businesses. One local restaurant reportedly discovered a bear in its dumpster last week and a large black bear was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
The typical bear ranges from 250-300 lbs, but one very large dominant old male bear weighed in at more than 500 pounds. The females are smaller at 120-150 lbs and can be mistaken for black Labradors when on all fours because they’re roughly the same size.
“Chances are you won’t see a bear because they are generally very shy and secretive, but if you encounter one while hiking, for example, you want to make noise and give them an escape route. Don’t run because they can cover quite a bit of ground in a hurry. Wave your arms and talk at them. Definitely don’t feed them. We want them to remain afraid of humans.”
The state also does not relocate the bears because they tend to find their way back to where they know there is a food source or they become a nuisance elsewhere. Another bear will often step in and fill the void if its competition for a food source disappears.
Shew encouraged community leaders to educate local restaurants, businesses and schools about how to coexist with the animals, similar to how their presence is handled in the Smoky Mountains.
“They are bigger cities there with much larger populations of both humans and bears, and somehow they make it work,” Shew said. “There’s a plethora of information online about how to modify dumpsters and trash cans to lock them. We wanted to let you know what’s going on. We have to be clever and embrace this because these bears aren’t going anywhere. This is a wonderful thing that this mammal is reclaiming its territory. We want our bears to stay wild and live in harmony while people visit this beautiful place. I know that sounds like some utopian dream, but the best we can do. Let’s make that approach where we can embrace and protect our resources. We are blessed to live in a beautiful nature area and need to consider these things while planning for future population growth and development. If we eliminate problems, we won’t have to eliminate a nuisance.”
They recommended visiting https://bear.org and https://bearwise.org/ for tips on coexisting responsibly with the bears.
