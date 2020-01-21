Officer seeks to make a difference with youth

Billy Jack “Tony” Blackwell has been in law enforcement for 17 years. From the very beginning of his career, he worked with the Mounted Unit, and during that time he served as a certified Instructor and Co-Commander of the Mounted Unit.
“The training I gave as an instructor was for both the officers and the horses,” said Blackwell. “Most of the officers already knew how to ride a horse. The training involved learning how to control the horse in a crowd control situation.”
“I’ve worked, on horseback at many crowded events, including Talladega Superspeedway. In addition to the loud noise of the cars, there is also the crowd to contend with, and some of them are unruly from drinking too much. The area we worked at Talladega was bigger than eight football fields and required a special type of training to handle the situations we encountered.”
Blackwell’s resume is considerable and includes working for relief and security after hurricane Katrina and going on multiple search and rescue operations. Currently, Blackwell is serving as the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sylvania High School where he also teaches the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) class.
“Being an SRO is about more than just protecting the school and the children, it is also about getting to know the children, caring about them and talking to them about their problems,” said Blackwell. “When bullying takes place it’s important not to let that change a child. Pressure from other students could alter who they could be and change them into someone that would not be good for society.”
In addition to Blackwell’s joining law enforcement, his son also joined.
“He didn’t exactly followed in my footsteps. He joined about the same time I did,” said Blackwell. “It’s been good for us doing this together.”
Over the years Blackwell has served as SRO at several schools and says even in small towns drugs are found on school property, and sadly, arrests of minors have to be made.
Being a father of six children, grandfather of 12 and having one great-grandchild makes him sensitive to the needs of children in society today.
At times, children approach Officer Blackwell and express a desire to join law enforcement. He hopes that his example serves to inspire them to do whatever they can to make the world a better place.
