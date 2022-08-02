Harcrow to serve on retirement board

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow was recently elected to serve on the Board of Control of the State of Alabama Employees Retirement Board.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama initiated and supported legislation in the 2021 session establishing stronger representation for counties on the Board of Control of the State Employees Retirement System.
The board is composed of 15 members who are elected, appointed or hold office ex officio. Over the last several years, participation in the retirement program by the local government has grown significantly, outnumbering the state employees and retirees in the fund.
With the addition of two local government seats to the board, there are now five state employee-related seats, five local government-related seats, and five seats held by state officials or department heads.
One of the new seats is reserved for a person elected by the county employees and officials participating in the Employees Retirement System.
Executive Director of Association of County Commissions of Alabama Sonny Brasfield said Harcrow easily won the election to this "very important position" and will serve for three years as a member of the board that oversees fund assets above $15 billion.
In a landslide victory earning 65% of the votes, Harcrow defeated opponent James Fibbe, Jr, who secured 35% of the votes.
Recently taking his oath of office, Harcrow said since the new position created by the state legislature was important for county employees and the whole system, he is grateful for all the support he received from all over the state.
“It’s an honor to serve our retirees and the people of our state, and to receive 65% of all the thousands of people involved was remarkable for me, to say the least,” he said. “I look forward to serving and working with the RSA board together with Dr. Bronner and let me say thank you again to all the retirement system and to all the different agencies involved.”
The members of the Board are the trustees of the retirement funds and are responsible for the management and administration of the retirement system.
Brasfield said many praised Harcrow for his willingness to serve.
“Ricky continues to be an outstanding and effective leader for county government in Alabama in so many ways. He is a past president of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama; chairman of the Board of Directors of County Risk Services, Inc., and a former member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties,” said Brasfield. “However, his election to this position might be the most significant of the many roles he plays on behalf of county employees and officials.”
Today, more than ever, Brasfield said the existence of a world-class retirement program is a major tool in recruiting and retaining the best workers for all 67 of Alabama’s counties.
“Ricky’s service on this board will only enhance our ability to provide the very best benefits to our employees all over the state and ensure that county employees will have an effective and respected voice at the table,” he said. “His willingness to serve, amid all of his other responsibilities, is another example of why we say that all 67 county governments speak with ONE Voice on behalf of the citizens we serve. We’re proud of his election and look forward to his service over the next three years.”
