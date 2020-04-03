Faith is hugely important in times of great distress. The COVID-19 outbreak makes it challenging to meet spiritual needs, but area churches are using technology to reach their congregants as we approach Palm Sunday and Easter next weekend.
Because mass gatherings can accelerate the spread of COVID-19, religious communities across the country have been forced to cancel in-person services and put everything from baptisms to weddings on hold.
A Skagit Valley Chorale in Washington state is the perfect illustration for why it is important to skip in-person church services, even if someone feels fine. In early March, leaders of the chorus debated whether to go ahead with weekly rehearsal, and 60 of the group’s 121 singers showed up. Three weeks later, 45 of them have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or become ill with the symptoms, at least three have hospitalized and two are dead, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In Alabama, there are more than a thousand cases of COVID-19 – including six in DeKalb County -- and 21 deaths since March 13. Public health officials are particularly concerned because many of the most devout worshippers fall within groups considered at higher risk for developing serious complications from the illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises faith-based organizations to encourage high-risk populations not to attend and offer alternative (e.g., phone, online or recorded) ways for them to participate.
Churches go digital
Televised services have long brought the fellowship of Christ to the homebound and elderly, but now the internet has taken on greater prominence during the coronavirus crisis.
First Baptist Church of Fort Payne Pastor Marshall Henderson is among the clergy who have turned to delivering their sermons online.
“I believe that for me to love my flock now means protecting my flock from unnecessary disease and death by suspending our gatherings for a time. In doing so, I am not betraying my conscience or my calling, nor am I betraying the two greatest commandments: love God and love my neighbor as myself,” Henderson said.
Facebook allows users to “live stream” video, appearing in real time on users’ News Feeds and automatically saved to the streamer’s page. Viewers watching from their home on a PC or smartphone can interact by commenting. It has meant preaching to empty rooms.
“I understand the angst that pastors are going through right now,” Henderson said. “We are deeply committed to the local assembly of God’s people and feel the responsibility to guide our people in all seasons of life. This season is difficult because it is challenging how the church functions and it strains the corporate worship that we believe is vital for God’s church. Every pastor I have spoken to is pained by this time.”
They are counseling people who are frightened and may be questioning why God would allow suffering.
“We are finding out what having our faith strengthened looks like — to have our confidence in God and His unchanging goodness regardless of other good things being challenged during the crisis,” Henderson said.
“Our faith leads us to being good neighbors, listening well, and loving well. We also recognize that when we pray, we also give ourselves to the task participating in how God answers that prayer. If we pray for our neighbors to not feel isolated and alone but to feel loved, God is also calling us to be the ones who pick up the phone to care for those neighbors and to be part of sharing His love.
Palm Sunday and Easter Plans
Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday. It thus marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent. Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. Even for non-believers, Easter holds significance.
While there won’t be many Easter egg hunts on church lawns this spring, a little bit of fun and levity helps to break the tension and remind viewers of the warmth they receive among their church family. On the website of First United Methodist Church in Fort Payne, https://www.fpfumc.org/sermon-video/, Lead pastor Michael Miller employed humor in his most recent sermon video, saying, “I believe that right now, where you are, God wants to do some transformation. There on your couch, in your PJs – I like those, by the way – God is at work.”
First Presbyterian Church in Fort Payne holds services on their Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresFP/, and announced that Holy Week services will be conducted daily at noon with devotion and prayer led daily at noon by area ministers.
“Not even a virulent pandemic can stop this annual ecumenical week of worship. These services will continue to be a blessing to all who participate, despite the unconventional delivery. This Holy Week we will be in fellowship in spirit, though not in person. Stay safe. Follow the health guidelines,” Christina Wise wrote in a church announcement.
To join the service each day, go to the individual churches’ Facebook Pages at 12 noon. The schedule includes:
April 6: Rev. Ian Connerly of New Oregon Methodist Church
April 7: Rev. Michael Miller of First United Methodist Church
April 8: Rev. Marshall Henderson of First Baptist Church
April 9: Pastor Clifford Herd of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
April 10 (Good Friday): Rev. Darrell Morgan of St. Paul’s Methodist Church
Several churches across Sand Mountain started a “Sand Mountain Facebook Revival” on March 30 that continues nightly at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live at:
April 6: Rev. Roger Little @Rosalie BaptistChurch
April 7: Rev. Kenneth Goggans @Victory Baptist Church Rainsville Alabama
April 8: Rev. Pete Chadwick @Crossville First Baptist
April 9: Rev. Darrell Sears of Henagar @Friendship Missionary Baptist
April 10: Sand Mountain Baptist Association Director of Associational Missions Chris Guinn at @Sand Mountain Baptist
The DeKalb Baptist Association in Rainsville canceled its associational Vacation Bible School scheduled for April 7 due to concerns about the coronavirus. If social isolation continues into the summer, churches will be forced to make tough choices about their own traditional bible schools.
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church shares videos of Mass from Father Rick Chenault’s home chapel on its Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/olvfortpayne. The church is also posting religious education lessons from director Michael Speyrer. Patty Tucker, the liturgical coordinator for the church and manager of its Facebook page, said Father Rick plans to be live there with Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday services.
“During these difficult days of the pandemic, I pray that this will give us a way to pray together as a community while we cannot gather together as a community,” Father Chenault said. “I hope that we can use this time to continue to grow closer to the Lord through prayer, study, and acts of charity. This is not the Lent we have chosen, but it is the one that we must accept with peace and trust.”
Churches vital to preserving community
The CDC notes that churches can play a critical role in maintaining community morale and cohesion while also offering a life-line to those who have disabilities or face isolation and economic hardship, stating, “People need to be able to receive timely, reliable information from their religious and community leaders.”
While proclaiming a recent “day of community prayer,” Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser said some churches do not have video capability and encouraged local radio stations to give a voice to those preachers.
Chesser said we all have a part to do, and part of that is to follow all the guidelines provided regarding limited contact, washing your hands and staying at home.
The financial impact of COVID-19
Churches are also hit by the financial fallout from the pandemic since most rely on weekly tithes from members. According to a 2018 study by LifeWay Research, 86% of the 1,010 Americans with Evangelical beliefs interviewed said that to tithe is still a biblical commandment.
The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions and Baptist Foundation of Alabama partnered to set up a digital solution for churches that want to set up online giving so members can continue to give even when there’s not a physical offering plate to pass around.
The website is https://givethree65.com/. The service allows churches to add online giving to their website, blog or Facebook page in a few easy steps. Texting and use of apps like Patreon, PayPal and Venmo are other tools for online donations.
The moral choice for church leaders
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order on April 3, taking effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. It exempts persons attending religious services -- if there are fewer than 10 people staying 6 feet apart or a “drive-in” worship service. The order expires on Thursday, April 30, unless it gets extended.
Some American religious leaders have, controversially, continued in-person services, a move that health experts say puts people at unnecessary risk. One megachurch pastor in Tampa Bay was arrested for violating municipal stay-at-home orders by gathering hundreds to worship and, according to police showing “reckless disregard for human life,” according to an LA Times article.
Henderson, for one, said pastors have a moral obligation to safeguard those who trust them to lead.
“I do not think that God has called His church to manufacture our own martyrdom,” Henderson said. “There have been times and there will be times when God’s people have and will rightly opposed evil and unjust laws and governments. In fact, the church should always occupy the space of speaking truth to unjust power. But that doesn’t necessarily look like public defiance of authorities. I believe in this case the government isn’t targeting God’s church to destroy it. I believe we are on the same side for this pandemic: Valuing life and seeking to save it. Pastors should lead their people to value life, to love their neighbors, and to be proactive for our neighbors’’ good. Most of us have no closer neighbors than our own church family,” Henderson said.
The church is a vital resource for ensuring care and compassion for underserved communities and everyone under increased stress, including those who have lost loved ones and may need support working through the grieving process. Pastors seek to remind us that while we might be temporarily isolated, we are never alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.