Let $enioRx help $ave you money

Even with the 5.9% increase that Social Security people received in January, the cost of living has gone up over 8%. That increase was taken up by the additional cost of Medicare B and secondary insurance and Medicare Part D plans.
Now is the time to save every dollar you can since gas, food, and utilities are sky high. The SenioRx Program has been helping DeKalb citizens save money since 2001. Last year this program saved over $2,000,000.00 and hopefully we can save even more this year.
SenioRx helps people get free or low cost brand name maintenance drugs from the drug companies. To qualify you must be 55 years old or disabled of any age and meet the income requirements. If you receive help from Medicaid or Low Income Subsidy or have commercial insurance, we would not be able to help you.
Even if you have a Medicare Part D drug card, most companies will still give free product. There are still three companies that require out of pocket spend down, but this has usually been met by this time of year.
All insulin companies are now giving free insulin without any out of pocket restrictions so if you meet the income requirements you can receive insulin without any charges. We can also get certain types of asthma/COPD inhalers without any restrictions.
This program is a combined effort of the DeKalb County Commission, The Alabama Department of Senior Services, and The Top of Alabama Regional Council on Government. It is brought to you free of charge as a service to the community.
Please call DiAnne Callahan at the Council on Aging, 256-845-8590 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.