This year's Memories of Mayberry Festival canceled

The 2020 Memories of Mayberry Festival scheduled for May 2 has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Town of Valley Head was set to present its fourth annual event inspired by the characters and setting of The Andy Griffith Show; however, town officials said a postponement would not be feasible.
“The Memories of Mayberry Committee voted to cancel the Mayberry festival for 2020,” a statement from the town read. “We’re going to strive for a bigger and better 2021 festival. We hope everyone stays safe and well during this time.”
In years past, the town has seen up to 3,000 people attend the festival. Characters from The Andy Griffith Show make an appearance and downtown is transformed into the town of Mayberry. Last year, the event included live music, vendors, food, a cruise-in, a list of contests and games.
Each year, the Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department receives the proceeds raised through the vendor fees, contest entries, raffles and more. It has grown to be the fire department’s largest fundraiser. Officials said they will look at a replacement fundraiser later in the year, but that will not be announced for some time due to the recent flooding that hit Valley Head last week during the Easter Sunday storms.
For more information or updates, follow the festival Facebook page at Memories of Mayberry Festival. For more information on the Town of Valley Head, visit http://valleyheadalabama.com
