The Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR hosted the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit on Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne.
The event saw approximately 88 visitors, including 12 Vietnam veterans. The veterans received a lapel pin, a Proclamation from the President of the United States, an MEE challenge coin and cap. Among those present were veterans from the local VFW Post 3128, Marine Corps Detachment and American Legion.
