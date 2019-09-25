Saturday, the American Cruisers MC are hosting DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center’s second annual “Crusin for Kids” ride.
The ride will begin at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and will end at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion.
Registration is set to start at noon with $20 for riders and $5 for passengers. Kickstands go up at 2 p.m.
Trace Albritton, Jackson County chapter president, said, “We appreciate anyone in the community that will come out and support this great cause.”
He said this is their second ride and they hope to continue growing each year.
“We want to raise a lot of money to benefit these children,” Albritton said.
Fort Payne Police Chief and member of the Wills Town Rats Randy Bynum said they have teamed up with the American Cruisers MC and will join their bike ride Sat.
“We hope to get a bunch of people out for the ride,” he said.
All proceeds from the ride benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Following the “Crusin' for Kids” ride will be Bike Night at 5 p.m., where funds will continue to be raised.
Bynum said he hopes people come out to Bike Night to hear good music from Still kickiN while helping raise money for a great cause.
“We want people to know this event is for everyone. You don’t have to ride a bike, just come out, have fun and support the CAC,” he said.
As previously mentioned, entertainment for the evening is local group Still kickiN. They are set to take the stage at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion.
“We want people to get involved with the CAC,” said DeKalb County Probate Judge and band member Ronnie Osborn.
He said this organization needs help, and this is a great way to support it.
“You don’t have to ride a bike, and everyone is welcome to come enjoy good music, food, friends and raise money for the CAC,” Osborn said.
Bike Night is a public event held every fourth Saturday of the month from April through Sept. This event has raised thousands of dollars for several local charities over the last few years.
Bike Night was started and hosted by the Wills Town Rats, who are joining the ACMC for this benefit ride.
“Enjoy a great ride and help the CAC continue its mission to provide hope and healing for abused and at-risk children,” said ACMC event organizers.
The DeKalb County CAC has been serving the area for 26 years, offering a variety of services to children and families in the community.
Their services include forensic interviews, therapy, family advocacy and parent education among other services.
For more information, contact Mark “Bigfoot” Smith at 256-630-9457 or Trace Albritton at 256-687-0371.
DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center is located at 104 Alabama Ave., NW Fort Payne.
The Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion is located on 5th St. N.E. Fort Payne.
