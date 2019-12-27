Thank you for everything

Let’s not bury the lead– my last day at the Times-Journal will be Dec. 30.
On Jan. 31, 2017, I walked through the doors of the Times-Journal with only a prayer. I had no experience as a journalist and knew nothing about working for a newspaper, but Tricia went out on a limb and hired me nonetheless. I started two days later on Feb. 2 and have loved every minute of every day here for the last three years.
I grew up reading this paper not knowing that one day I would be responsible for its content, and I grew up reading this paper not knowing that one day it would bless me as greatly as it has.
I have spent more time with the people in this office than I have my own family. I have grown close to them and will forever cherish the memories I have made through working at the Times-Journal. I have Tricia to thank for all of that. She is the one person who opened all of these doors for me by simply giving me a chance. Thank you, Tricia.
From covering murder trials to county commission meetings, everything I have experienced while working here has taught me something valuable that I will carry with me forever.
I can’t begin to thank all of the people who have helped me and encouraged me along the way.
My mom, dad, sister, and my brother-in-law; my boyfriend, Alex; my uncle Greg, aunt Lesa, and my cousin Lauren; Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables and his wife, Katherine; County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, my predecessor Bradley Roberts, Advertising Director Linda Stiefel; and staff writers Emily Kirby and Cinthia Rico, to name a few, have always been there to uplift, guide and pray for me during this journey.
Subscribers and community members, I am thankful for you as well. You are the reason why we do what we do.
Those of you who I relied on for information when I was writing articles, and the people who called to simply complement me on my work, hold a special place in my heart as well.
From Fort Payne City Council members to Rainsville City Council members, DeKalb County Board of Education members, elected officials, and friends and acquaintances; you know who you are. You all, whether you know it or not, helped me do my job and I thank each of you for that.
I have witnessed a lot of changes here at the Times-Journal over the past three years. We took publication from five days a week to three days a week; we took the DeKalb Living Magazine from quarterly to monthly; we have been bought and sold; and we have seen quite the turnaround with employees. Old subscribers have opted not to renew, and new subscribers have rallied to support us. Advertisers have stuck it out, people have been promoted, and new roles have been assigned over the years.
As the managing editor, I have done many things right and I have done many things wrong.
I have written stories that were hated, corrected, loved and criticized. I have been the hero and the zero. I have misspelled names, highlighted your sons and daughters in their proudest moments, and informed you on political issues. I have been there when murderers were sentenced to life, and I was there when a new sheriff was voted in. I have been loved and hated by people in the community, and I have made both enemies and friends along the way. And I am thankful for it all.
One thing that has stayed the same over the last three years, though– the Times-Journal was there for me along the way.
Because of the Times-Journal, I was able to take on adversity with strength and confidence. I was able to pay my bills and enjoy life both inside and outside of work. Because of the Times-Journal, I was able to help bring hope and truth to my hometown community. Because of the Times-Journal, I have been able to do work that I truly love for the past three years.
Now, it is time for me to leave. Because of what I know about this paper from my time here, I can tell you this– the Times-Journal will be there for you along the way as well.
Every morning and afternoon, for three years, on my way two and from work, I have mentioned the Times-Journal in my daily and afternoon prayers. I have always prayed that God would bless the paper and those who work for it. I have also always asked God to bless the hands that touch the paper and the eyes that read it. For the past three years, my prayers have been answered. Now, my prayer is that I have left my mark on this place, in the archives, in my community, and in your hearts through my words.
I may be leaving the managing editor’s office, but I am taking with me some of the best memories I was blessed to make.
Thank you, Times-Journal, for everything.
— Kayla Beaty is the managing editor of the Times-Journal. She can be reached at kbeaty@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.