Rainsville
The Rainsville Police and Fire Departments held a memorial service Wednesday morning to honor the first responders, victims and survivors that were effected during the four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic extremist group al-Queda on Sept. 11, 2001. According to 911memorial.org, nearly 3,000 people from 93 nations were killed; 2,753 in New York, 184 at the Pentagon and 40 people on Flight 93.
Rainsville officials and guests spoke to a crowd of nearly 100 residents and first responders that gathered at the Rainsville First Responders Memorial in the city park in remembrance of that day 18 years ago.
DeKalb County Courthouse
First responders and residents of Fort Payne and DeKalb County held a remembrance ceremony on the courthouse steps for the victims and first responders that lost their lives on 9/11. Craig White, pastor at Pisgah Baptist Church, is now retired from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office but helped lead the first gathering at the courthouse after the attacks in 2001. He led the ceremony Wednesday as dozens of residents and officials gathered near the flag pole to pray.
