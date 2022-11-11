VFW campaign recognizes veterans #stillserving

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) launched #StillServing, a campaign to highlight the many ways America’s veterans continue to serve in their local communities after transitioning from the military, in February 2020.
What started as an awareness campaign has become a social movement as veterans across the country continue to step up to share stories of how they are still serving. More than 1,000 veterans’ stories have been shared through news coverage, website features and magazine and newsletter articles.
The VFW #StillServing campaign highlighted Mentone-based veteran Eric Dudash and his service dog Phantom, who are being honored for dedication to country and community. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.
After his military service, Dudash struggled with PTSD, depression, nightmares and anxiety. He was referred to Warrior Freedom Service Dogs where one of the service dogs, Phantom, “chose” Dudash. The pair has been inseparable since.
Dudash and Phantom can often be seen #StillServing around town speaking to students and scouts and at ceremonies and businesses about patriotism, teamwork, resiliency and how service dogs help veterans. Phantom goes everywhere with Dudash, including in his volunteer roles at the local VFW Post and VFW Department of Alabama and as board member of Warrior Freedom Service Dogs.
Dudash credits Phantom with giving him back his life, enabling him to reduce his medication and comfortably be out in public again.
He reminds him to take his medicine, wakes him from nightmares and provides physical and emotional support.
“Our original intent here was to recognize and showcase the important ongoing service of the lifeblood of our organization - our members, but the campaign quickly took hold and expanded well beyond the confines of our membership to veterans and advocates around the world,” said Tim Borland, VFW commander-in-chief.
“The participation and interest this campaign has garnered has exceeded all expectations, and it continues to gain momentum.”
According to the 2021 Veterans Civic Health Index, veterans average nearly 30% more volunteer hours per year and outpace civilians 15% in charitable donations.
Additionally, nearly 40% more veterans belong to a group working on community issues and veterans are more like to be registered to vote (7%) and have recently voted (6%).
Since its launch, more than 2 million people have engaged with the campaign and it has gained the attention of individuals worldwide, recently earning a Grand Award at the 19th International Business Association for the highest marks of more than 3,700 nominations to the business awards.
Building on a legacy of service that spans more than a century, #StillServing represents the heart of the VFW and its members, and conveys what today’s VFW embodies. The VFW encourages all veterans to share stories on social media using #StillServing to show how they continue to answer the call to serve in ways big and small. In addition, family or friends are asked to use #StillServing in social media posts to honor a veteran in their lives who believes the spirit of service transcends military life.
The VFW urges Americans to visit vfw.org/StillServing to learn more about the campaign, make a shareable image honoring veterans in their lives, watch videos of VFW members making a difference and see a collection of user-generated content.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces.
With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. Visit vfw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.