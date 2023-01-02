Severe weather possible this week.

Severe weather is possible this week, warns the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
Several rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to affect the state Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The weather is expected to reach DeKalb County until after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, the atmosphere will be conducive for damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes,” said AEMA meteorologist Jim Stefkovich. “The potential also exists for EF2 (strong) or greater tornadoes, especially in the enhanced risk region [south of Birmingham].”
Clusters or individual supercells are forecast into the evening Tuesday followed by a broken line of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front moving from west to east across the state.
Total rainfall amounts will be 1-3 inches. Only localized flooding is expected if thunderstorms can repeatedly move across the same areas. Once rainfall exits the eastern sections of Alabama Wednesday morning or afternoon, rain-free conditions are forecast from Wednesday evening through at least Saturday.
