Community Calendar

• Hamondville’s Hamfest is Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hammondville Park. The event will featured a car show, vendors, BBQ contest, music and fun for the whole family. Proceeds to towards Parks and Recreation funds.
• The Annual Business meeting of the Holloman Memorial Gardens and Walnut Grove Cemeteries will be held Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. For additional information call Al Hammond at 256.630.0427.
• The Collinsville Rescue Squad is hosting a fundraising motorcycle ride on Saturday, June 4, with proceeds benefiting the squad Operation Rescue Christmas which sponsors children in the local community at Christmas time. Registration starts at 9 a.m., $25 per bike. The Poker Ride starts at 10 a.m. from the Collinsville Rescue Squad and ends there. An auction and lunch will follow the ride with door prices. Everyone is welcome. In the event of rain, the ride will take place on June 11. The Collinsville Rescue Squad is located at 39 Post Office Street Collinsville, Alabama 35961.
• There will be free airplane rides for children and teens from age 8 -17 on June 11, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (WEATHER PERMITTING) at Fort Payne Airport. Parents or guardians must sing the application. Application will be available the day of flight, or you may pick one up at the Fort Payne Airport prior to that date. Pilots and ground crew are members of the Experimental Aircraft Association #890 in Oshkosh, Wisc. Parents may view take-off and landing and take pictures. Bad weather will cancel all flights.
• The Town of Geraldine is hosting a Picnic in the Park event on June 11 at 3 p.m. featuring live entertainment from the Leah Seawright Band, Bridge Praise Band and Backwoods Revival, along with a variety of food, arts and crafts vendors.
• The Little River Canyon Center is hosting its 9th annual Bluegrass on the Rim set for Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 6 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now via www.jsu.edu/epic/canyonconcerts/.
• The DeKalb Republican Breakfast Club next meeting is Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 a.m. at Cattle Stampede Steak House in Fort Payne, featuring guest speaker Secretary of State John Merrill.
• The Plainview High School’s Cross Country athletes are gearing up for their second year. As a young sports program still developing, donations and sponsorships from local businesses or individuals are welcome. For additional information, contact coach Eddie Adkins. Donations can be mailed to Plainview High School - Plainview Cross Country Teams at P.O. Box 469 Rainsville, AL 35986.
• Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program is June 14-15 at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center. Space is limited for the free training. Learn more at https://samfound.org/.
• The Fort Payne City Council meets June 7 and June 21 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall at 100 Alabama Avenue NW.
• The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2022 on June 25 at the DeKalb Schools Coliseum. For more information, visit https://dcshof.com/.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are July 4 & 18, August 1 & 15, Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21 and Dec. 5 & 19.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville to host the American Made Music Festival, June 10-11. Headlining artists include Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune, with additional artists to be announced. VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11, and general public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14. For tickets purchase visit, https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days will be June 16-19, with tickets now on sale. Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest, benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, will be June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. Tickets may be purchase in advance by calling (256) 997-9700 or purchase at the door.
• As part of Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days, the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, featuring some off the biggest songwriters in America performing their hits, is scheduled for June 17 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. This event benefits the June Jam Foundation. Tickets are $64 with the service fee and may be purchased by clicking a banner on the www.nacc.edu website.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days continues on June 18 with a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club, costing $75 for regular tickets and $125 for VIP tickets. Proceeds benefit the operation of the Fan Club & Museum at 101 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. Call (256) 845-1646 for information and have your assigned membership number and full name ready.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days concludes June 19 with Randy Owen’s Pandemonium on the Farm, weather permitting, located at 553 Randy Owen Dr. NE. Gates open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last. A $2 donation to St. Jude is suggested. All guest bags will be checked by security before entering. More details are coming on how fans can donate directly to the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation for Neurological Disorders.
• The Rainsville Freedom Fest will include entertainment on June 25, with gates opening at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams behind the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center. Scheduled performers include Chasing Payne at 1:30 p.m., New Ground at 2:30 p.m., Still Kickin’ at 3:30 p.m., CrossRoads at 5 p.m., The Underwoods at 6:30 p.m., and Confederate Railroad at 7:30 p.m. There will be free entertainment for children, including a magician, pony rides, face painting, mechanical bull, climbing wall, inflatables and more, plus a car, truck and motorcycle show. Learn more at rainsvillefreedomfest.com or call 256-638-7800 for more information.
• Fort Payne annual independence day celebration with fireworks and music is planned for June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24 hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.