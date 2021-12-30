Mayor: Get to storm shelter before a tornado warning

Officials have clarified an important detail about community storm shelters following complaints on Facebook about approved storm shelters in Rainsville and Henagar being inaccessible during Wednesday’s tornadoes.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson issued a statement responding to “rumors floating around on Facebook that the storm shelter at Plainview School was locked as the storm hit. This is not true. The shelter was unlocked at approximately 5 p.m. and manned by a Rainsville Police officer until after the threat of severe weather had passed.”
Mayor Lee Davis said Henagar’s shelter, located at 1106 Greenbriar Dr. (1/4 mile south of Koch Food), was unlocked at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and remain unlocked until the moment when the tornado watch became an official tornado warning.
“The [Federal Emergency Management Agency] requires you to lock the door once a tornado warning is issued,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means that people need to prepare to act quickly if a warning is issue or they suspect a tornado may be approaching. Watch areas are typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. A tornado warning is only issued when an actual tornado has been sighted by a trained spotter or member of law enforcement who is watching the storm happen or is indicated by weather radar, posing an imminent danger to life and property.
The proper time to head to a community storm shelter is during a tornado watch because it will be safer than remaining in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors. During a tornado warning, a twister poses an imminent danger to life and property. Opening a door or window while a violently rotating column of air approaches may potentially endanger those who are already sheltering inside from flying debris that causes most fatalities and injuries from such storms.
Storms were reported in at least five areas of DeKalb County between 8:21-9:04 p.m. Wednesday night, damaging structures, causing trees to fall, downing power lines and scattering debris, according to preliminary reports.
On March 17, Davis responded in an online post after a Henagar resident claimed that her family discovered the storm shelter doors locked during severe weather. In that case, although there were thunderstorms and tornado watches all over Alabama, a watch was never officially issued for this area.
“Once a tornado watch is issued, the shelter is opened to the public and will remain open until the watch or the warnings are dropped for our area… One person volunteers to get up in the middle of the night or weekends or holidays and go open a shelter and sit there until the storms have passed,” he said.
Davis said “not one person” took him up on the suggestion they come to City Hall, watch the FEMA training videos, fill out the necessary paper work and get a key to open the shelter.
Keys to the shelter are kept at the police department and fire department so emergency responders can open the shelter and stay there until one of the volunteers get there to stay.
While still under a severe weather warning, FEMA advises monitoring a NOAA Weather Radio and your local news or official social media accounts for updated emergency information. One way to know a tornado is coming is by the loud, almost freight-like sound they can make.
When a watch becomes a warning, citizens need to immediately go to the nearest available safe room, basement or storm cellar or find a small, interior room on the lowest level if they can do so safely. Those outdoors should seek a low, flat location and avoid getting under an overpass or bridge.
