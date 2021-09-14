Musical performances, activities and vendors to be in downtown event

The Boom Days Heritage Festival is set to take place downtown this Friday and Saturday.
In just a matter of days, Gault Avenue will be filled to the brim with locals and tourists as they come to celebrate Fort Payne’s rich, industrial history.
After a few scheduling setbacks, the final musical lineup has been announced, starting with the new addition of Dad Company on the main stage Friday, Sept. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. According to boomdays.com, playing everything from 60’s classic rock to country, Dad Company is a family-friendly band of five friends from Fort Payne who enjoy making music together and inviting others to sing along.
Aeromyth “Ultimate Tribute to Aerosmith” will follow as the headlining act from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18 will see the addition of 4 on the Floor on the main stage from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., followed by Still kickin’ from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The main evening acts will remain the same for Saturday with The Bellamy Brothers taking the stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Sawyer Brown from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Below is the schedule of local musical performances for Saturday:
Coal and Iron Building
• Stuart Douglas at 10 a.m.
• Terry Hutcheson at 11 a.m.
• Matty Croxton at 12 p.m.
• Brandt Noojin & Lee Burt at 1 p.m.
• the locals at 2 p.m.
City Park Stage
• The Underwoods Gospel singing at 10 a.m.
• The Underwoods Motown performance at 12:30 p.m.
Walking Entertainment
• Elisha Tatum and Friends
The festival will also see the following activities and exhibits on Saturday:
• Altrusa Children’s Area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Authors in the Coal & Iron Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Southeast Disc Dogs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Wine Tasting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Model Train Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Black Belt Taekwondo Demonstration from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Pink Dance Studio Performance from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Fort Payne Robotics demonstration from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Fort Payne Depot Museum Tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A host of food, arts and crafts and merchandise vendors will also be set up throughout downtown during Saturday’s festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.