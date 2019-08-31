Hornets start Keith era strong

The Ider Hornets are 1-0 in the Miles Keith era after a 17-2 win at Holly Pond.
The game was a defensive struggle for much of the night, with both teams combining to fumble the football 15 times and combining for four interceptions.
Friday’s first half saw both offenses produce no points. The only points through the first two quarters came on a safety when an Ider snap on a punt went awry and gave the Broncos a 2-0 lead at the break.
Ider struck back in the second half when their offense moved their way into scoring range and set up junior Benjamin Klausen for a 49-yard field goal attempt. Klausen split the uprights on the attempt and gave Ider a 3-2 advantage.
Klausen later struck again in the half for the Hornets when he hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ider’s Matt Norman to stretch the lead to 10-2.
Holly Pond tried moving the ball through the air late in the game as they hoped to make a last-second comeback, but Klausen came through for the Hornets once more as he picked off a pass and returned it 32 yards the other way for a touchdown to make the score 17-2.
Klausen had two interceptions in the win and Matt Wood had another one for the Hornets’ defense, which was also led by Gavin Weldon.
Norman completed 4-of-12 passes in the game and Seth Hawkins led the Hornets’ running game with 77 yards on 21 carries.
The Hornets will fly into regional play next week when they hit the road to face the Sand Rock Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.