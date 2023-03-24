Collinsville Study Club to host authors

The Collinsville Study Club will host two authors during the month of April.
On Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at the Collinsville Library, author Billy Ivey will discuss his book A Sea Between Us, the harrowing true story of Yosely Pereira, who risked everything to bring his family to the U.S. from Cuba.
On Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Cricket Theatre, author and historian Dr. Wayne Flynt will speak at the Collinsville Historical Association's annual meeting. He will discuss his book, Afternoons with Harper Lee.
