Council honors McCreless

The Rainsville City Council on Thursday presented a proclamation honoring Rev. Kevin McCreless of Broadway Baptist Church for 30 years of service to the community.
"This is a special occasion where we get to honor someone who has worked hard in the community," said Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt.
Proclamation portion:
“The proclamation recognizes people for exceptional accomplishments and remarkable character, whereas the city of Rainsville is a strong Christian community that actively embraces Jesus Christ as our Lord and saver and whereas Pastor McCreless has a heart for people and has dedicated his life to preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Through his work, he has touched many lives.”
“There have been so many times that we’ve called upon him in a family crisis, sickness, or death, and he is always there. Not only for my family but many other families,” said Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins. “It’s an honor to honor him.”
Chairman of the Deacons at Broadway Baptist Church Scott McFall also took the opportunity to congratulate and praise "Brother Kevin” for his 30 years of service."
Also, during Thursday night's meeting, Tree City USA Board Chairperson Kayron Guffey announced its 2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners.
The council also:
• approved opening bids for the road construction on the Chavies Culvert that includes the road work, rock work, asphalt and guard rails on Mar. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.
• approved Resolution 02-24-2022 (A) on the appointment of directors to the Cornerstone Christian Academy Educational Building Authority.
• approved Resolution 02-24-2022 (B) regarding the Issuance of a Tax Exempt Revenue Obligation to Cornerstone Christian Academy’s new gymnasium.
• approved the opening bid for a 37-hp tractor on Mar. 3, 2022, at noon in the Rainsville City Hall. Specifications are available at the city hall.
• approved a proclamation designating Mar. 8, 2022, as the city’s Arbor Day.
• approved training and travel request for Derek Husky and Fire Science Career Tech Program Instructor Jason Brannan of the Rainsville Fire Department in Athens.
• approved the purchase of a 12X32 building for the Rainsville Police Department from CTI Rentals at the cost of $7,348.25.
• approved court training request of Tammy Mason.
• approved to hire Joshua Patterson as a full-time patrolman starting at $15.45 at the Rainsville Police Department. Patterson will attend the police academy.
• approved to hire Cody Dowdy as a full-time patrolman starting at $15.45 at the Rainsville Police Department. Dowdy will attend the police academy.
• approved the purchase of Christmas lights to replace older lights with funds already allocated in their budget.
• approved a $2,500 sponsorship toward the purchasing of trees for the city's Arbor Day.
• approved a $1,000 sponsorship for the Plainview High School Boys Basketball team as they travel to the 2022 AHSAA Boys State playoffs Tuesday, Mar. 1, to face Houston Academy.
• approved a $1,000 sponsorship for the Plainview High School Girls Basketball team as they travel to the 2022 AHSAA Girls State playoff Tuesday, Mar. 1, to face Prattville Christian Academy.
• approved the replacement and movement of a waterline at the Chavies Culvert Project in partnership with Northeast Alabama Water at the cost of $11,506.53.
• approved a $2,000 sponsorship for the Shrine Rodeo slated for March 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
Councilman Brandon Freeman was absent from Thursday night's meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Mar. 7, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
