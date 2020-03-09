Third Saturday kicking off early this year

For the last seven years, hot rods and show cars have made their way to downtown Fort Payne for the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In.
This season, the event will begin on March 21 and go through August 15. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.
Third Saturday Committee Member and Co-founder Amelia Landstreet said they are kicking off the event a month early, which is unusual, but they are going to “give it a try.”
Like previous years, the backbone of the event will be the same, offering a variety of food vendors, shopping and local arts.
Third Saturday will also feature live entertainment, Kidz Zone in the park and a lineup of classic cars and trucks on display for all attendees to check out.
“We will have a square dance group and hopefully line dancers as we go along,” she said.
Landstreet said opening the first Third Saturday event of the year will be the band Outlaw Solutions.
According to their band bio, the band was formed late in 2018 and is composed of a four-member group, Wayne McCaffery, Wesley Fowler, Jim Barnes and Roy Backlund. They are a high energy group with love for performing Classic Southern Rock and Country.
She said with this first event of the year they are “playing it by ear” and are hoping it goes well because the weather can be unpredictable.
She said they hope everybody comes out and although there have been changes, they think it's for the best.
“We are just looking for a crowd,” Landstreet said.
The car show is in its eighth year since it began in 2012. As stated on thirdsaturdayfortpayne.com, today the cruise-in hosts between 200 to 250 cars, trucks, and motorcycles that line the Main Street for the popular showcase.
Landstreet said they would have more add-ons as the event progresses throughout the next few months.
For additional information and updates, visit their Facebook page at @3rdSaturdayFortPayneAl or thirdsaturdayfortpayne.com.
