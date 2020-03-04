Bruce’s Foodland contributes to annual St. Jude's fundraiser

Two Bruce’s Foodland locations, in conjunction with WQSB “Country Cares for Kids Radiothon,” will host hot dog fundraisers March 10 in order to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Each year WQSB hosts the “Country Cares for Kids Radiothon,” in order to raise money for the organization. The event this year will be March 10 and Bruce’s Foodland will host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Payne and Rainsville Foodland locations. The Fort Payne Bruce’s Foodland is located at 202 Greenhill Blvd. NW, and the Rainsville Foodland is located at 318 McCurdy Ave. N.
The hot dog lunches will be offered in Fort Payne and Rainsville in the Bruce’s Foodland parking lots. The meals are $6 each, and they include two hot dogs, chips, a Little Debbie snack and a drink.
According to event organizer Jenna Payne, the money collected goes straight to St. Jude’s for children’s treatment and research. The Bruce family donates all the supplies, so 100 percent of the money raised goes straight to St. Jude.
In 2004, Mike Griggs and Michael Bruce worked together on starting a fundraiser at Foodland to raise money for this great cause. Since Bruce’s Foodland became involved, the grocery store fundraisers have raised more than $135,000. The Bruce family has been serving this area for 40 years. This fundraiser is just one of the many ways they give back to the community.
“We have supported St. Jude’s for more than a decade,” Michael Bruce, of Bruce’s Foodland, said previously. “This is a great cause and our family is proud to be a part of it. We appreciate our customers, the volunteers and the community for helping us raise money for this great cause.”
Every year, Foodland donates 100 percent of the cost for food, and volunteers from Bruce’s and the community help run the event.
“This year, we want to raise more than ever, and one way we can reach that goal is for members of our community to become “Big Dog” sponsors,” Payne said. “Anyone that donates $100 or more will receive a big dog button and get their name in a drawing for a $100 Bruce’s Foodland gift card.”
These buttons can be purchased now by contacting Payne or at Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne and Rainsville, from Misty Bruce at Pink Door Boutique or contacting Bruce and Sandra Hale or Christian Payne.
Payne said the event, and the money to be donated, wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Bruce’s Foodland.
“I am continuously humbled by the overwhelming generosity of the Bruce’s Foodland stores for hosting this event,” Payne said. “This locally owned grocery store has made a huge impact on the lives of children and our community.”
For more information or to volunteer, call Payne at 256-996-4961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.