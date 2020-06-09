COVID not the only risk to your health

Since March, the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has overshadowed a host of chronic health conditions that need just as much attention for those who have them.
Despite drastic measures to flatten the curve of the pandemic such as shutting cities down, the capacities of health-care facilities have been stretched with high demand for more hospital materials such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators. With a large proportion of resources committed to stemming the spread of COVID-19, services across all sectors are affected, according to medical journal The Lancet HIV.
Preventing the spread of other diseases is mitigated by the same precautions taken to avoid the highly contagious coronavirus, through actions such as social distancing, wearing cloth face covers and regularly disinfecting the home and workplace.
Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to Benjamin Haynes, spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“These conditions include asthma, chronic kidney disease being treated with dialysis, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hemoglombin disorders, weakened immune systems, liver disease, serious heart conditions and severe obesity. Any conditions that weaken immune systems can lead to coronavirus complications,” said Haynes.
It is important to remember to take medications as prescribed by a physician.
A disease outbreak can also be very stressful, potentially worsening chronic health problems and mental health conditions. Complications can arise from increased use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs as coping tools.
Haynes recommends reducing stress and anxiety by exercising regularly, eating healthy and well-balanced meals, getting plenty of sleep and trying deep breaths, stretching or meditation.
He said the CDC does not recommend delaying emergency care for an underlying condition because of COVID-19. Emergency departments have contingency infection prevention plans to protect you from getting COVID-19 if you need care for your underlying condition. The team at DeKalb Regional Medical Center uses CDC protocols to keep patients, employees and visitors safe during the pandemic.
The hospital facility is an environment specifically designed to keep people safe. Specifically:
• DeKalb Regional now has separate entrances for general ER patients and those with suspected COVID-19.
• Everyone seeking emergency care is screened upon arrival to help ensure the appropriate site of care, isolating those who require it.
• They offer separate areas in the ER and inpatient units for general ER patients and with strict isolation protocols in place for COVID patients. Those needing general care are NOT placed in the same area as those suspected of having the virus.
• Staff and patients wear masks at all times.
• Clinical grade disinfection takes place hourly in affected areas.
When experiencing medical emergencies like a suspected heart attack or stroke, the correct move is still to call 9-1-1 or go directly to the closest ER like the one at 200 Medical Center Drive in Fort Payne.
An emergency medical services (EMS) team can begin treatment when they arrive – usually much sooner than if someone gets to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to revive someone whose heart has stopped. Patients with chest pain who arrive by ambulance usually receive faster treatment at the hospital, too. Delay in care can be dangerous, especially if you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Failing to act can lead to worse outcomes and potentially serious complications later.
“Don’t let fear of contracting COVID-19 stop you from seeking care from the emergency department. Our team has protocols in place to keep patients, employees and visitors safe. Learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke and act fast. We’re open, safe and ready to care for your family,” said DeKalb Regional Medical Center Director of Operations & Development Ashley Mathews.
For non-emergency needs, many physicians offer telehealth options where video visits are done using a telephone, computer or smart device.
Haynes with the CDC recommends:
Asthma
(moderate-to-severe)
• Continue current medications, including any inhalers with corticosteroids in them, and have another member of your household who doesn’t have asthma clean and disinfect the house.
Chronic kidney disease (treated with dialysis)
• If you are on dialysis, you should NOT miss your treatments.
• Contact your healthcare provider if you feel sick or have concerns
Chronic Lung Disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and cystic fibrosis)
• Keep taking your current medications, including corticosteroids.
• Avoid triggers that make your symptoms worse.
Diabetes (type 1, type 2 or gestational)
• Continue taking diabetes pills and insulin as usual, test blood sugar every four hours and keep at least a two-week supply of diabetes pills and insulin.
Hemoglobin Disorders (such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia)
• Work with your healthcare provider to manage medications and therapies for your disorder (including hydroxyurea, chelation therapy, blood transfusions, and prescriptions for pain management) and any other health condition you may have (such as diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis).
Weakened immune system (immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, HIV with a low CD4 cell count or not on HIV treatment, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications)
• Continue any recommended medications or treatments and follow the advice of your healthcare provider, making contact if you have concerns about your condition or feel sick.
Liver Disease (such as cirrhosis)
• The medications used to treat some severe consequences of COVID-19 can cause strain on the liver, particularly for those with underlying liver problems.
Heart Conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathies and pulmonary hypertension)
• Make sure that you have at least a two-week supply of your heart disease medications (such as those to treat high cholesterol and high blood pressure) and continue to manage and control blood pressure and take medications exactly as directed.
Severe Obesity (a body mass index of 40 or above)
• Take medications for any underlying health conditions exactly as prescribed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.