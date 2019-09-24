Another Boom Days is in the books for the city of Fort Payne.
The annual celebration was formed to bear in mind the sudden rapid growth and expansion of the town in the late 1880s when Fort Payne experienced growth as investors and workers came to the region to exploit coal and iron deposits that were discovered a few years earlier. This period is called the “Boom Days.”
Just like Fort Payne’s period of economic growth, the very celebration acknowledging that growth has developed over the years.
In 2005, Boom Days was not known as Boom Days but rather as the Mountain Music Festival. It wasn’t until the following year that the heritage festival we know today made its booming debut. 2006 marked the first year of the heritage celebration being titled Boom Days. So, last weekend marked 14 years of Boom Days for the city of Fort Payne.
Over the years, committee members and event organizers have worked to add activities, musical acts, vendors and entertainment to draw a crowd and put the “boom” in the celebration.
Their work has paid off as Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser said this year’s Boom Days was the biggest one he can recall and that Saturday night’s headlining act by Diamond Rio brought festivalgoers together for the closing Boom Days performance.
“It went off great,” he said.
“That is always a relief because you’re always concerned if things go wrong, but everything went well.
“We had a tremendous crowd,” Chesser said. “I don’t know whether it was the biggest we’ve had or not, but I can’t remember a bigger one.”
Chesser said when Saturday’s crowd was migrating though the downtown streets, the downtown merchants’ were catering to their customers.
“Out of everyone that I talked to, nobody had any complaints,” he said. “Everybody was talking about how great the entertainment was. And I didn’t get to go in all of the stores, but most of the stores that I went in were pretty well full.”
Chesser said the celebration is about remembering the city’s history of economic growth while looking toward future expansion.
“There were a lot of people and a lot of foot traffic,” he said. “We love the show business.”
–Editor’s note: This year’s Boom Days Heritage Celebration Festival brought people by the thousands to Fort Payne. It is estimated to be the biggest Boom Days so far. Once drone footage becomes available, Boom Days committee members will release an approximate, and possibly record-breaking number of people in attendance.
