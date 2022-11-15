Comedian Mickey Bell, a Sand Mountain native, will perform at a Dec. 8 event at the DeKalb Theatre in Fort Payne.
"As of the 2010 census, Section’s population was 770. That was a one person increase from 2000. The Fort Payne Theatre only holds 350, so, if everyone in Section wants to make the 29 minute drive to Fort Payne to see Mickey Bell, not everyone is going to fit! Get your tickets NOW to reserve a good seat to laugh with your hometown boy!" reads a press release about the event.
From walking the hallways of Section High School to running his own business at the age of 19 on the square in Scottsboro, Bell traveled with various gospel groups at the age of 10, hosted successful radio shows in Scottsboro and Rainsville, and spoke in pulpits and church gatherings across the country.
Sensing a calling to lift people’s spirits and bring laughter into a world that desperately needs a giggle, Bell set out on a new path just before COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. He committed to something that was scary and yet totally in his wheelhouse at the same time, stand-up comedy.
“It was something I had never dreamed I would be doing. As a child, I knew I always wanted to be an entertainer. I just didn't know in what capacity,” said Bell.
“I was never talented enough to sing and I didn't foresee anyone buying tickets to watch me play the piano.”
Then as Bell was invited to emcee various events around the southeast, audiences not only responded but also laughed.
The experience encouraged him to learn the craft of writing comedy bits and stories.
“I did this as a way to have material for when I was serving as an emcee, not knowing this was opening the door to my calling of clean stand-up comedy, not just IN the church but to the world OUTSIDE the church.”
After committing to the job of comedy in 2020, Bell was named the 2021 ICMA Comedian of the Year and performed from 150-170 dates per year.
His clean comedy tour has led to sharing the stage with comedy icons like Chonda Pierce and Mark Lowry. He has also paired with some amazing gospel and country music artists as well, leading to headlining his own solo comedy tour in 2023.
Bell will play to the hometown crowd with the “Christmas Forever” tour featuring Jason Crabb and Unspoken.
The Dec. 8 Fort Payne show will give friends, family and neighbors the opportunity to support a local boy and enjoy a night of laughter and music.
Tickets information can be found at TheMickeyBell.com.
He also shares daily laughs and funny observations @ComedianMickeyBell on Facebook and @themickeybell on Instagram.
Subscribe to the Comedian Mickey Bell YouTube Channel for even more features.
Bell is available for corporate events, churches and non-profit events as host/emcee/and comedy entertainment by calling (615) 436-0469 or booking@caldwell.agency.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.