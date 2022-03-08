Fort Payne City Schools host national competition

Fort Payne City Schools STEAM Robotics welcomed students, parents and mentors as they hosted a dual robotics competition for the first time Saturday at Fort Payne High School.
The event saw 42 teams from around the nation, 23 FIRST LEGO League teams competed in the State Championship and 19 teams competed in the FIRST TECH Challenge Alabama Championship.
Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett said the Fort Payne City Schools were excited to host the dual robotics event and hope to continue it for many more years.
"This is the first time that we've ever hosted this event, it's great for students and our community," said Jett. "We love putting on anything that allows young kids to grow and develop these life skills that they can take with them for the rest of their lives."
Jamie and Regan McClung, Fort Payne’s FIRST robotics coach and S.T.E.A.M robotic instructor said there were teams from as far away as San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington who competed for two spots in the World Championships slated for April in Houston, Texas.
“This task had never been done before and our high school team excelled in pulling it off,” Jamie McClung said. “It was one of my proudest moments since starting the program. My high school team worked long hours diligently and were exceptional hosts.”
23 Alabama FIRST LEGO League teams from four grades through eight competed in four categories: robot games score, robot design, innovation project, and teamwork.
Two Huntsville teams, the Nerdettes, an all-girls team, and the Cool Coders from Crestline, earned top honors.
Fort Payne Middle School STEAM sixth grade Ultimate Current robotics team, former state champions, broke a school record by placing third in the state robot game.
The McClungs said this is the highest achievement in robot games in the history of the Fort Payne State Championships.
Ultimate Current, comprised of Lizzy Chesnut, Dawson Bryant, Derek Shi, Arianna Ignacio, Kaelyn Anthony, Sarah Morgan, Ava Kate Jett, Everett Christman and Victoria Fowler, also won the innovation project category.
The Little Ridge Intermediate School STEAM Robotics fifth grade rookie team, Fast Photons took home an overall win of third place in the state.
“This means that they wowed the judges with all four entries, robot game score, robot design, innovation project and teamwork,” said the McClung duo.
The Fast Photons team is comprised of Caden Hairell, Molly Griffith, Elia Al-Halaseh, Dana Francisco Jimenez, Luz Pedro, Carrie Wells, Alfredo Diego, Ava Grace Walker, Luke Byrd and Rebeca Rodriguez-Lopez.
The seventh and eighth-grade rookie FIRST TECH Challenge team faced “fierce competition” from around the nation with teams of seventh through twelfth graders traveling from California, Washington, Texas and Arkansas to compete in Alabama’s open invitationals state championship event.
Fort Payne’s team placed 16 out of 19 in robot rankings.
“An astounding accomplishment against insane odds from much more experienced and well-resourced teams,” said Jamie McClung. “They won second place for their outreach work in sharing their love of robotics with our community and state.”
The Fort Payne High School FIRST Robotics team the Gigawatts hosted the dual event.
The Gigawatts and coach Jamie McClung received awards for outstanding service to the robotics community in Alabama over the last year.
The high school team is slated to compete in the upcoming Rocket City Regional Qualifiers in March for a spot in the World Championships.
Coach Jamie and Regan McClung along with all team members express their appreciation to Superintendent Brian Jett and the board of education as well as administrators and teachers for their support.
“We want to specifically thank the community for their support including all the parents and friends who volunteered for the event as well as the sponsors of the event Heil and Jack’s,” said the McClungs.
Jamie McClung said the competition would not have been possible without the help of their school Key Club, student council, Roadside Barbeque, Jacks and MiCasita who helped feed more than 100 volunteers.
“School Resource Officer Curtis Massey, was on hand in an official capacity, but went above and beyond helping with the event and teams all day,” he said. “There are so many stories of volunteers working together to make this event possible. It truly is one of the highlights of what our robotics program has been able to accomplish.”
