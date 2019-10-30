Tuesday night, the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce held its annual Halloween Block Party in Downtown Fort Payne.
More than 40 local businesses lined the streets filled with trick-or-treaters, including Twin City Used Car Sales, Fort Payne Fire Department, Fort Payne Police Department, The Spot, Family Services of North Alabama, Southern Properties, Fort Payne Improvement Authority and more.
Adding to the festivities, the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Center also set up a variety of games and candy stations in the park.
