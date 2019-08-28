Fort Payne Fire Department holds car wash for MDA

The Fort Payne Fire Department will host their first benefit car wash for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station No. 2, located at 200 Gault Avenue South, beside the Fort Payne police station.
All donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go MDA of Alabama to assist with sending individuals to summer camp as well as medical research.
Lieutenant Eric Middlebrooks said the Fort Payne Fire Department has been raising money for MDA for more than 10 years.
“This is the first time we have done a car wash,” Middlebrooks said. “We hope that it will be a success and we can make it an annual event. We have raised well over $130,000 over the years for MDA and we want to keep adding to that number.”
Lieutenant Josh Jennings leads the MDA fund raising events for this year.
“We thought the car wash would be something different,” Jennings said. “All of our guys really help with these fund raising projects and they take pride in helping this organization.”
Chief Ron Saferite said he is proud of the work these guys put into raising money for MDA. “Each one of these fireman are very passionate about this charity,” Saferite said. “We have been doing this for years. We all want to hit the $150,000 mark and hopefully we can do that this year, but we need the support of the community.”
The fire department’s annual “Fill the Boot” campaign is going on right now. The FP Fire Department will be at Walmart on Sept.7 and 14 from 8 a.m. until noon taking donations for MDA.
If you are unable to attend any of these events but would like to give, donations can be dropped off at Fire Station No. 1 at 200 14th Street NE in Fort Payne.
