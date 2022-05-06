Road work affected by demand for asphalt and quarry

The Fort Payne City Council discussed a substantial increase in funding for paving City streets at this week’s regular meeting.
They also discussed the need for guardrails on mountain gap roads and policies for parking beside the Coal & Iron Building, made a board appointment and discussed the notification requirements for job vacancies.
Public Works Director Tim Williams said about $787,000 in paving is requested. At the previous Council meeting, the group voted to increase spending for projects to $400,000. Williams requested that officials ride along with him to test the condition of roads that are proposed to add to the original list to help make the determination which streets most urgently need attention. He said the goal for now is to smoothen the roadways rather than fundamentally reconstruct the underlying base.
“It would put us in a bind to try and pave more than $400,000 a year,” Williams said. Scheduling and material costs are impacted this year by the extensive reconstruction of Interstate 59, putting a major demand on the asphalt plant.
“Wiregrass [the company doing the interstate construction] is having a problem getting enough mix and the quarry has a shortage because they’re selling more than they ever have,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter whether we do $200,000 or $800,000 in paving, we’ve got to schedule it with them and we’re on their timeline.”
Council President Walter Watson reminded the public that roads are submitted for review by Williams and Mayor Brian Baine, then they assess them to set priorities.
“Once we meet that $400,000 goal, there’s going to be some roads that may not get paved,” Watson said.
Council member Johnny Eberhart said that cuts made in the pavement to access underlying utility lines remains an issue contributing to rough surfaces.
“If there’s a leak in a water main, they have to get in there and fix it, otherwise the whole road caves in,” Eberhart said.
Williams said street crews coordinate with the Fort Payne Water Works so they know areas scheduled for rehab of old lines so paving is delayed and cuts to freshly paved streets avoided when possible.
“Our sewer system is 56 years old and our water system is even older than that, so some issues are unavoidable,” he said.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer thanked Williams for his efforts to save the taxpayers’ money on projects.
“You save us tons of money and always try to do what’s best,” she said. “That’s all we can ask of the department heads, to do the right thing and do what’s best.”
At the request of Industrial Development Board Attorney Patricia Kellett, the City Council approved the appointments of Brian Jett, Brandi Lyles and Trey O’Daniel.
