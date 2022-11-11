Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $464,029 to help local governments, public schools and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient.
The Town of Ider is among the grant recipients, advanced $40,000 to install energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC upgrades at Ider Town Hall, the library, fire department and senior center.
The grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate. One grant is also being used to create a resource to help cities, towns and counties ensure that current and future buildings are in line with modern energy codes.
Southface Energy Institute received $25,000 to develop and provide energy codes training activities, resources and technical assistance tbroughout Alabama.
“Upgrading to energy-efficient systems can be an excellent financial investment for taxpayers that will reduce operating costs at local facilities,”
Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants as an investment in the futures for these cities and counties.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.
