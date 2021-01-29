Each year, DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center takes in thousands of companion animals, many who are currently in need of homes.
Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, a nonprofit organization that assists the local adoption center with fostering and general care of animals in the shelter, released the following 2020 shelter numbers:
• 2,984 pets brought to the shelter
• 2379 owner surrenders
• 605 strays
• 1242 pets saved
• 1,536 rescued
• 197 adopted
• 97 returned to owner
• 1,341 euthanized
FODCAAC board member April Nelson said the 2020 shelter numbers once again bring light to the overpopulation of unwanted pets in DeKalb County.
Although there are sometimes circumstances beyond one’s control, the high intake numbers are not due to such.
President of FODCAAC Lesley Spurgin said the shelter numbers are tremendously affected by the lack of spaying and neutering of pets.
“The shelter receives close to 100 litters of puppies and kittens each year due to lack of spaying and neutering,” Spurgin said. “One unaltered female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 dogs in only six years. One unaltered female cat and her offspring can produce over 2,000,000 cats in eight years.”
According to www.humanesociety.org, fighting pet overpopulation and ending pet homelessness are two essential goals. By promoting pet adoption, spay and neutering of pets, and support to local shelters and rescues, individuals can help prevent pet overpopulation.
Grasping the issue’s size can be taught, but there are still plenty of pets awaiting their “forever homes”. The fewer animals in need of shelter will also help the local shelter save more lives.
Shelters all over the state serve as a refuge to frightened and animals in need. However, they must euthanize unadopted and unadoptable animals.
“The DCAAC staff are completely overwhelmed and exhausted,” said Spurgin and Nelson. “As quoted by a fellow rescuer from another southern shelter, ‘It’s one thing to see the pictures, it’s another to see them face to face and even another thing to have to be the one to stick the needle in them.’ We certainly sympathize with the DCAAC shelter employees as the last thing they want to do is put an animal down.”
They said the staff has no desire to euthanize innocent pets but are left with no choice due to lack of funding, limited space and the high number of backyard breeders in the area.
“They work tirelessly with multiple rescue groups in order to save as many as possible,” said Nelson and Spurgin. “We also continuously share several low-cost spay and neuter options regularly, so each pet owner should do their part to help with the pet overpopulation problem in our county.”
The shelter accepts donations year-round, and at this time, they accept dry puppy and kitten food, spray cleaners containing bleach, disinfectant wipes, Dawn Dish Soap and sturdy chew toys.
Spurgin said Friends of DCAAC is in desperate need of foster homes.
“We are always in need of foster homes. Partnering with no-kill rescues is the only way we are able to help save so many pets from being euthanized,” she said. “You can request a foster application via email if interested.”
Spurgin said the COVID-19 limitations have affected the shelter’s adoption rates.
“Adoption rates dropped from 302 in 2019 to 197 in 2020,” she said. “Hundreds of family pets usually get surrendered when school starts or when families go on vacation. So while COVID regulations may have resulted in many pets staying in their homes due to virtual learning and limited vacationing, many residents were probably forced to surrender their pets due to financial issues.”
Besides local adoptions, she said people outside the area who saw the DCAAC pet listed on websites, such as adoptapet came to DeKalb County to adopt.
“Friends of DCAAC will soon be offering a low-cost spay and neuter voucher program through a grant that we were awarded from The American Gift Fund,” said Spurgin. “We are trying to collaborate with other animal advocacy groups such as Let’s Fix DeKalb County Pets and local veterinarians. If any local vets would like to participate in this program, they can contact us at friendsofdcaac@gmail.com.”
According to Spurgin, FODCAAC will focus much of its efforts in 2021 on the spay and neuter program to prevent the number of unwanted pets that ultimately end up in the DCAAC shelter.
“Volunteers will be needed to coordinate with the community and to transport pets to appointments,” she said.
Tax-deductible donations can be made via PayPal to friendsofdcaac@gmail.com. Donations are used to purchase vaccines, warmers and to sponsor adoptable pets.
With permission from the DCAAC, the Friends of DCAAC continue to post shelter numbers on their Facebook page to raise awareness in hopes that the reality of the situation will move DeKalb County residents and community leaders to do what is necessary to lower the high intake numbers.
“Our precious DeKalb fur friends deserve to be adopted, fostered or reduced to live out their days fully in a wonderful home,” Nelson and Spurgin said. “We are grateful to the rescue groups and no-kill shelters that have stepped up and helped thousands of DeKalb pets find homes. We are thankful to the families who have adopted and fostered shelter pets as well, but we as a county need to do better.”
For additional information and updates from Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, follow them on Facebook @FriendsofDCAAC.
DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
