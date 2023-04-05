Little new information regarding the shooting that occurred on College Road in Powell last Friday has been released, although authorities say they know the identities of both shooters.
Law enforcement has clarified the following details:
The incident was not a “drive-by shooting” but happened at the home for caregivers employed by Haymon Homes, a residential service for developmentally disabled individuals. The incident involved an argument between two employees, one in a car and one on the lawn, which resulted in exchanged gunfire and both being hit.
DeKalb County Chief investigator Nick Brown stated on the day of the incident that one victim was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga while the other fled the scene in a car.
When questioned regarding new information Monday, Chief Deputy Brad Edmondson said officials know the names of both suspects, but one has not been apprehended at the time. The suspect they are currently seeking did suffer a gunshot wound, apparently to the face, and to their knowledge has not sought medical attention.
Rainsville Police, when asked about updates at the city council meeting Monday, also stated that the identity of both individuals is known and the whereabouts were fairly certain, but they couldn’t release any more information at this time.
Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics is also assisting with the investigation.
Both agencies stated that they will issue statements as soon as new information is available.
