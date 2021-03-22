13-year-old struck by vehicle while waiting for school bus

Sylvania Police Chief Eric Tidmore confirmed a 13-year- old child was struck by a vehicle in a Monday morning accident.
“They transported the child to [DeKalb Regional Medical Center] for safety precautions and to make sure she was okay,” Tidmore said. “She had no broken bones, just some bumps and bruises.”
The 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Monday morning while waiting for a DeKalb County school bus. The incident occurred near the pickup location at the student’s home on the Sylvania school bus route.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said, “I can’t stress driver awareness and bus safety enough. I want to encourage parents to talk to their children as they wait for the bus to be alert and make sure oncoming traffic is stopped and that the bus is stopped with its safety arms out. I want to encourage all our drivers to be super vigilant and observant. Try to avoid distracted driving.”
It is important to watch for school buses and children loading and unloading this school season.
