WayneFEST: Farewell Tour scheduled for June 18 at Rotary Pavilion

Two years ago, Jimmy Wayne Ballinger and Jessica Cardwell hosted a live outdoor concert in downtown Fort Payne at their newly opened restaurant and bar, N.Y.M.D. (Not Your Mama’s Deli), calling it “WayneFEST”.
The event offered a taste of normalcy during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and gave their musician friends who’d lost gigs an opportunity to play before social distanced crowds of friends who were tired of isolating at home.
Now a “Farewell Tour” show is planned for June 18 at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion from 2-9 p.m. It will reportedly include live music, food and drinks. Instead of an entry fee, attendees are asked to give donations to help pay the final expenses of Ballinger, who was killed last month at the age of 34 in an automobile accident.
The lineup includes:
2 p.m. – Ryan Keef
3 p.m. – Mike Hubler
4 p.m. – James Roberts/James Durham
5 p.m. – Black Sheep
6 p.m. – Stuart Douglas
7 p.m. – Jess Goggans
D.J. Snake will appear between sets.
Ballinger’s loss continues to have a big impact for those who knew and loved him. He worked at Furniture Man and Smith Brothers Concrete before becoming an entrepreneur.
He was also active in local politics, running twice for city council. Ballinger told The Times-Journal, where he worked as a newspaper carrier, in 2016 that he wanted to be “a voice for the younger generation. We need more things for younger folks to do because there’s not much for them to do around here.”
Cardwell said N.Y.M.D. awaited word on the status of its alcohol license, which city regulations require to be reviewed by the city’s appointed committee whenever there’s any variation in ownership from the original arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.