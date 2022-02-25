The Fort Payne Police Department has announced switching its address to 1700 Williams Avenue NE, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.
The authorities will operate from the south end of the former Williams Avenue Elementary School, which became vacant with the introduction of a new intermediate school last fall. Common landmarks nearby are the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds and Fire Hall No. 1 on 14th Street NE.
Where does the public need to go to report a crime?
Starting March 7, there will be no public entry in the former building that housed the Police Department, although the 911 Center and City Jail will still function from that location without public access.
The department’s mailing address will remain 200 Gault Avenue S, but the public will need to visit the new location for police reports and accident reports. The Williams Avenue location will also be the public entrance for any assistance needed from Police Chief David Davis, Assistant Police Chief Lee Traylor, or members of the Investigation and Patrol Divisions.
It’s important for the public to enter from the front of the building on the south end, entering through the double doors, where marked, off Williams Avenue NE.
Davis said the road that runs behind the school, Jaycee Drive, will now be closed to the public with the exception of school traffic once the 2022-2023 school year begins
“If any assistance is needed outside of normal business hours of 8:15 a.m.-4:00 p.m., please call (256) 845-1414 or for any emergency, please call 9-1-1,” Davis said.
Why has this happened?
The change is due to a major remodeling project at the old City Hall, which functions as police headquarters. Davis said the change is only temporary and operations will eventually switch back to 200 Gault Avenue South.
The Fort Payne Board of Education is reportedly expecting the police department to vacate its occupied portion of Williams Avenue Elementary School within a year-and-a-half so they can start to renovate the campus for education purposes. The opposite end of the campus will be used by the City Schools’ Pre-K program. The City Jail is not relocating.
How long will the old location be closed?
The renovation at the former City Hall is expected to take 12-14 months if everything goes according to plan. The project is expected to cost approximately $3.5 million.
Planned improvements include:
- Treating an area that has been sealed off from anyone accessing due to mold accumulating because off a leaky roof
- replacing old wiring, rotted wood and hanging new sheetrock on walls
- reducing confusion over multiple entry points in favor of a single, more secure entrance in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and adding signage so the public is informed that it is occupied by police instead of functioning as the City Hall (the distinct art deco architecture maintains the original frontage that looks stylish but is inaccurate since municipal offices re-located into the old Forest Avenue Elementary School campus years ago)
- eliminating congestion in office space for investigators, who Davis described as being “on top of one another” because of a lack of adequate desk space
- permitting more efficient and safer pathways for staff so they’ll no longer be forced to exit the building to access a different department
- adding a centralized “war room” for authorities to coordinate with state and federal law enforcement in potential emergency situations, to be equipped with monitors capable of displaying video feeds from remote cameras displaying a 360-degree view of high-traffic areas
- improving the security of spaces to protect personnel interacting with the public
- taking better advantage of space not currently being used to store evidence for cases to be prosecuted and the forensic lab
- designating space for training officers
“At the end of the day, we’re putting up studs, sheet rock and wiring,” Davis said. “We’ve done everything we feasibly can to keep the costs down but to utilize the entire building. We haven’t put anything extravagant in here. We defined who we are, what we need and how to better utilize the available space we have.”
The enhancements are projected to extend the life of the building for another 30 years.
