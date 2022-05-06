Authorities destroy nearly 19 lbs of expired prescription medication

Saturday, April 30th, was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and with the help of the community, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office collected and properly destroyed 16.8 pounds of medication.
The event allows agencies to partner with Drug Enforcement Agency to encourage everyone to bring in old prescription medication or medication that is no longer used and drop it off so that it can properly be destroyed.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked his staff, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, DeKalb County Jail nursing staff and CED Mental Health for making the event possible.
