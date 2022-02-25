Police station makeover price tag: $3.5 Million

The price tag for renovating the old City Hall building that’s now serving as the headquarters for the Fort Payne Police Department comes in around $3.5 million.
Maybe.
The Fort Payne City Council met in a work session Tuesday to discuss the project and the transition of staff temporarily into the former Williams Avenue Elementary School campus sitting vacant since being replaced last year by Little Ridge Intermediate School.
Architect Craig Peavy answered questions and projected what the project should cost, assuming prices of building materials do not remain volatile. The council liked his previous work on the city’s new Public Works Department building in 2020 that replaced a structure that accidentally caught fire the year before.
Peavy discussed the police station project with council members during a May 2021 work session, but it came off the back burner with renewed urgency after a local cleaning company recommended the city evacuate the building while they remove mold from a leaky roof above a
sealed off area inside the building.
Police Chief David Davis said his department is “about 90%” done evacuating. He said they are “three or four weeks away” from completing the transition to the Williams Avenue campus and he will communicate with the public any changes affecting operations through the news media in coming days.
They are discarding items that are no longer of any use.
“We’re going to do everything we can to offset costs,” Davis said. “We may get to a point where we freeze a step until we find funding.”
“At the end of the day, we’re putting up studs, sheet rock and wiring,” Davis said. “We haven’t put anything extravagant in here. We defined how to better utilize the available space we have.”
Changes should extend the life of the building for another 30 years and prove far more affordable an option than constructing a new jail.
“The bottom line is our police department has been operating out of an old City Hall. It’s a makeshift police department,” said Mayor Brian Baine. “[Peavy] is telling us what it’s going to take to turn this into a police department.”
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer said law enforcement has a tough job and morale is affected by spending long hours in limited work space.
“Things are volatile right now and we need to be prepared,” Brewer said.
Council Member John Smith said the Fort Payne Board of Education is expecting the police department to vacate the old school within a year-and-a-half so they can start to renovate that campus.
“We can’t wait three months to start on this,” Smith said.
“If you decided today to move forward with this project, it could be completed within 12-14 months. You’re within that window, but it’s closing rapidly,” Peavy said.
No such vote was taken because the discussion occurred in a work session rather than a regular meeting like the next one scheduled for March 1.
Complicating project planning is the fact that some building materials are very difficult to source and the ones that are readily available tend to cost more than they historically would.
“We have to be careful about the things we use in this project,” Peavy said.
“It’s weird. There’s unprecedented volatility in what we are seeing in the construction industry. The predictive data based on 20 years of averages, all of those estimates are now in the trash can.”
Luckily, he said, the police station renovation is an interior job mostly involving wood studs, sheet rock and a lot of updating of old wiring.
He recommended bidding the project in a flexible enough way to allow the eventual contractor to switch to alternate materials.
The project faces several stages including a feasibility study, already conducted, followed by 3D schematic designs to meet various building code requirements. Next, they’ll set product specifications to designate required hardware and make sure parts will work together.
The final and most complicated stage is when a team collaboratively produces the construction blueprints to give the contractor awarded the low bid meeting specifications.
Working from a $3.5 million estimate, Peavy’s firm proposes design fees at around $284,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.