Update: Arctic blast reaches DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency reports that falling trees have been the major travel issue impacts as cold arctic air overtakes the region.
TVA is experiencing electrical supply issues-this may affect all of the DeKalb County electrical providers. They request that customers voluntarily reduce their usage as much as possible so they can try to keep up with demand. Even 3 degrees lower heat could help everyone. Outages of 15-30 minutes may happen this morning as they adjust to the situation. Local utility phone lines are currently overwhelmed, according to EMA. If you are unable to get through, please be patient and continue attempting until you are able to reach someone.
To remain warm if the power goes out, close blinds and curtains to keep in some heat, close off rooms to avoid wasting heat and stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors. Also, wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, eat and drink, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.
A wind chill warning is in effect until noon on Saturday. Today’s highs will only reach the teens with lower wind chills tonight of minus 10- to minus 25-degrees. Power outages remain possible because of falling trees and power lines.
The point of contact for warming center needs is the Rainsville Police Department dispatch at (256) 638-2157 or EMA at (256) 845-8569. EMA reports it is currently opening warming centers at Plainview High School in Rainsville and Bread of Life in the lunchroom of the old Forest Avenue School (now City Hall auditorium from noon today until 12 p.m. on Monday).
Crews riding the roads reportedly did not find many slick spots as the winds are dried roadways early this morning. Travelers should know about the continued possibly of some icy spots on areas roadways, but as of this moment no major travel issues from icy or snow are being reported.
If you must travel or go outdoors, dress in layers, have your vehicle emergency kits with blankets, and other warming items, and keep your cellphone charged and ready for use in case your vehicle becomes stranded or involved in an accident.
Dial 911 if any of these issues occur so you can be moved to a safe location quickly. This is a life-threatening situation and needs to be taken seriously. Hypothermia and frost bite are hazards anyone outdoors for even 30 minutes or longer unprotected will be possible.
It is recommended you slow drip faucets, check heating vents for ice buildup and use caution with indoor heaters. Bring outdoor pets inside and limit their outdoor time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.