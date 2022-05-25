County Road 89 to temporarily close starting Tuesday

Today, the DeKalb County Engineer's Office announced County Road 89 at Dogtown will be temporarily closed starting the morning of Tuesday, May 31.
The DeKalb County Road Department is temporarily closing a portion of County Road 89, at a point approximately 0.5 miles north of Dogtown Crossroads.
The closure is expected to last until Thursday, June 2.
Aside from local residential traffic, no through traffic will be allowed.
A detour, approximately 2.2 miles in length, will be provided as follows: South bound on County Road 89 from Fort Payne: take County Road 249 east to County Road 248, then County Road 248 south to SR-176; then SR 176 west to Dogtown Crossroads
North bound on County Road 89 from Dogtown Crossroads: take SR-176 east from Dogtown Crossroad to County Road 248; then County Road 248 north to County Road 249; then County Road 249 west to County Road 89
DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther urges travelers to be cautious and reduce speed, as the detour County Roads are more narrow and have recently been resurfaced with bituminous surface treatments and have loose gravel.
For additional information or questions, contact the County Road Department at 256-956-8585 or the County Engineer's Office at 256-845-8584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.