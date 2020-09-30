Ivey extends mask order until Nov. 8

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued her eighteenth supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This amended order extends until Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/09/Safer-at-Home-Order-Final-9.29.2020.pdf
https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/09/GKI-0040-2020-Health-Order-Update-Nov-8-Horizontal-2.pdf
https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/09/2020-09-30-18th-Supplemental-SOE-COVID-19.pdf
More details to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.