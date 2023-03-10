Banana Cream Pie

Ingredients
Prepared pie crust (or graham cracker crust)
2 cups cold milk
1 box instant banana cream pudding mix
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 container of Cool Whip
Handful of Vanilla Wafer cookies
2 ripe bananas
Instructions
Line the bottom of the pie crust with slices of one of the bananas.
Pour pudding mix into a bowl.
Add the milk and vanilla and whisk until completely mixed.
Add half the container of Cool Whip and continue mixing.
Pour the mixture over the layer of bananas in the pie crust and smooth the top with a spatula.
Gently spread the rest of the Cool Whip onto the top of the pie (or decorate around the edge using a pipingbag).
Stick the Vanilla Wafer cookies around the edge of the pie.
Chill in the refrigerator at least two hours to fully set.
Decorate with slices of the other banana and serve.
