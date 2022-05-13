Fort Payne seniors bring in a record amount of offers

A record number of scholarships were awarded this week for Awards Night at Fort Payne High School.
According to guidance counselor Amanda Varnadore, more than 56% of the 257 graduating seniors have been offered one or more scholarships.
“These offers are a record dollar amount at FPHS with the number totaling $7,539,432 and still rising!” she said.
“What we have is an entire class who applied themselves in so many ways and got various offers! They truly worked so hard throughout their senior year applying for a variety of scholarships,” she said.
The senior class took advantage of college application week in the fall where they applied to a number of different colleges, and they also took advantage of using our local scholarship form which enters them for a chance to earn a scholarship from over 30 plus local memorial funds, clubs, organizations, churches, and community agencies. Over 90 students applied for those local scholarships using our local scholarship form.
In addition to local scholarships students accepted scholarships from the following colleges: Auburn University, University of Alabama, University of Alabama Birmingham, University of Alabama Huntsville, Jacksonville State University, Mississippi State University, University of Montevallo, Huntingdon College, Kentucky Christian University, Birmingham Southern, University of South Alabama, Shorter University, Lincoln Tech, University of North Alabama, Saint Ambrose University, Northeast Alabama Community College, Point University, and Gadsden State Community College, and local alumni organizations from University of Alabama and Auburn University.
Numerous students received athletic scholarships and will play at the next level in football, cross-country, baseball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, cheerleading and e-Sports. Along with academic merit and competitive scholarships students earned leadership, visual art, dual enrollment loyalty, welding, chorus, jazz band, string band, marching/concert band, presidential host, technical, JROTC, and minority scholarships.
Other highlights include Boomer Eliasson Foundation Scholarship, Alabama Public Television Young Heroes of Alabama Scholarship, Bryant Jordan Class 6A Region 8 Student Athlete Achievement Winner, and the Herman L. “Bubba” Scott Coaching Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.